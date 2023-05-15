NYC Mayor Has Some Regrets About Being a Sanctuary City
Kid Rock is Now Involved in the Case Against Hero Marine
Planned Parenthood Calls For Extensive Court Packing
Where Was Biden Over the Weekend?
A Man Armed With a Baseball Bat Attacks Democratic Congressman's Staff in Virginia
Oh, So That's How Brittney Griner Reacts to the National Anthem Now
Here's What Happened When a Liberal Paper Sent a Blogger to Dave Chappelle's...
Bankrupt VICE Links Kyle Rittenhouse Shooting to Daniel Penny's Case
Why the Border Is Still a Big Problem After Title 42
Democrats Increasingly Looking to Depend on 14th Amendment for Debt Ceiling Negotiations
Former NY Governor Says Marine Should Not Face Charges in Subway Chokehold Death
Reports: Hotels Evict Homeless Vets, Wedding Guests for Illegal Immigrants
Former NY Governor Slams Biden’s Handling of the Border Crisis
After Trump Cancels Rally, DeSantis Takes Center Stage in Iowa
Tipsheet

Rep. Tenney: Don't Forget About Biden's Northern Border Crisis

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  May 15, 2023 12:45 PM
Screenshot via Twitter/@USBPChiefSWB

The U.S.-Mexico border has, rightfully, been the center of attention for even normally unconcerned mainstream outlets after last week's expiration of Title 42. More records for daily encounters and the number of illegal immigrants released into the U.S. have been set, and another individual on a terror watch list was apprehended after illegally crossing into the country, putting an exclamation point on the dangers posed by an unsecured border. 

But at the same time, illegal immigrants have been surging across the U.S.-Canada border, but getting far less attention. Townhall previously reported on warnings from border officials and local leaders as the number of illegal immigrants being encountered surged by triple-digit percentages, but U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) is again reminding the Biden administration — and warning Americans — that Biden's northern border crisis is dangerous and deadly too.

"I think they just don't even want to face reality," Tenney said Monday morning of the Biden administration's do-nothing posture when it comes to border security and Biden's weekend getaway comment that the border was "much better than [the media] expected." 

Tenney, who is a member of the House Northern Border Caucus, called the reality Biden continually denies a "disaster" and highlighted how "we're seeing over an 800 percent increase at the northern border," especially in the Swanton Sector, where even cold conditions failed to stem the surge in unlawful border crossings over the winter.

"This is a humanitarian crisis, this is inhumane, it's not compassionate," Tenney continued, rebutting the Biden administration's claims about its policies incentivizing and allowing illegal immigration to surge. "The Biden administration knows this," she noted. 

Recommended

Here's What Happened When a Liberal Paper Sent a Blogger to Dave Chappelle's Show Matt Vespa

In addition to an illegal immigrant child dying in U.S. custody after unlawfully crossing the southern border, Tenney recounted the recent deaths of four illegal immigrants near the U.S.-Canada border, including two children, whose bodies were found in a swamp. 

"We can't afford this in New York," Tenney said of the additional costs to residents in addition to the ongoing threat to communities and America's national security. "What is this country without a sovereign border?" she asked. "It's not about compassion anymore, it's about a total lack of respect for your taxpayers and your sovereignty and the safety of the people within your borders," Tenney explained of the Biden administration's — and state Democrats such as New York Governor Kathy Hochul's — policies. 

Yet Biden, Hochul, and Democrats continue to make things worse, deny the causes of the border crisis — both down south and up north — and show no interest in doing anything to secure America's borders or crack down on the criminal organizations exploiting his policies. 

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What Happened When a Liberal Paper Sent a Blogger to Dave Chappelle's Show Matt Vespa
Let the Blue Cities Die Kurt Schlichter
Kid Rock is Now Involved in the Case Against Hero Marine Katie Pavlich
Oh, So That's How Brittney Griner Reacts to the National Anthem Now Matt Vespa
The Latest Development in the Biden Family Corruption Investigation Is Not Good Matt Vespa
California Paper Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Dianne Feinstein Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Here's What Happened When a Liberal Paper Sent a Blogger to Dave Chappelle's Show Matt Vespa