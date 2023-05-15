Let the Blue Cities Die
We’ve Been Blacklisted, Again
Why This YouTuber Is Facing 20 Years Behind Bars
California Paper Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Dianne Feinstein
The Latest Development in the Biden Family Corruption Investigation Is Not Good
Democrats Want To 'Inform' Their Donors
You Might Be A Trump Cult Member If …
'Attack on Your Breakfast': Republican Lawmakers Sound Off on Supreme Court's Prop 12...
Broken Arrow
Congress Must Not Restrict First Amendment Rights
New ‘Daughters of the West’ Documentary Exposes How the Transgender Movement is Especially...
Newsom Backtracks On His Reparations Proposal After Task Force Proposes Payments Totaling...
Legal Defense Fund For Daniel Perry Reaches $1 Million to Fight Against Woke...
Biden’s Ambassador Is Caught Admitting Border 'Walls Work'
Tipsheet

Afghan National on the Terror Watchlist Arrested at the Border

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  May 15, 2023 9:30 AM
Delcia Lopez

An Afghan national on the FBI’s terror watchlist was arrested crossing illegally into California on Wednesday, California politicians have confirmed.  

"On Wednesday, I received word from Border Patrol Officials that an Afghani on the terror watchlist was arrested at our Southern Border,” San Diego County District 5 Supervisor Jim Desmond said in a statement. “This apprehension occurred after the individual crossed the border alongside a group of migrants near Otay Mesa, CA.”

Congressman Darrell Issa (R-CA) also confirmed the arrest, telling Fox News Biden’s policies are an “open invitation” to terrorists. 

"Biden’s open borders aren’t just a gateway to five million illegals, record human and child trafficking and the deadliest drug crisis in our history," Issa said. "Biden’s reckless policy is also an open invitation to even the most wanted terrorists in the world to come to America. They know they’ll never have to leave. The nation knows what’s going on and this president has only begun to be held accountable for what he has done."

Recommended

Let the Blue Cities Die Kurt Schlichter

The FBI would not comment on the arrest, only telling media outlets the agency remains "vigilant in our efforts to detect and assess possible threats and we work closely with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to keep our communities safe."

Tags: NATIONAL SECURITY BORDER PATROL ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Let the Blue Cities Die Kurt Schlichter
California Paper Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Dianne Feinstein Matt Vespa
The Latest Development in the Biden Family Corruption Investigation Is Not Good Matt Vespa
'Attack on Your Breakfast': Republican Lawmakers Sound Off on Supreme Court's Prop 12 Decision Leah Barkoukis
CNN Abruptly Ends Interview After Migrant Makes Damning Admission About Title 42 Sarah Arnold
You Might Be A Trump Cult Member If … Scott Morefield
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Let the Blue Cities Die Kurt Schlichter