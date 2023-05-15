Afghan National on the Terror Watchlist Arrested at the Border

An Afghan national on the FBI’s terror watchlist was arrested crossing illegally into California on Wednesday, California politicians have confirmed.

"On Wednesday, I received word from Border Patrol Officials that an Afghani on the terror watchlist was arrested at our Southern Border,” San Diego County District 5 Supervisor Jim Desmond said in a statement. “This apprehension occurred after the individual crossed the border alongside a group of migrants near Otay Mesa, CA.”

Congressman Darrell Issa (R-CA) also confirmed the arrest, telling Fox News Biden’s policies are an “open invitation” to terrorists.

I have reached out to CBP for comment, they tell me they will get back to me.

"Biden’s open borders aren’t just a gateway to five million illegals, record human and child trafficking and the deadliest drug crisis in our history," Issa said. "Biden’s reckless policy is also an open invitation to even the most wanted terrorists in the world to come to America. They know they’ll never have to leave. The nation knows what’s going on and this president has only begun to be held accountable for what he has done."

The FBI would not comment on the arrest, only telling media outlets the agency remains "vigilant in our efforts to detect and assess possible threats and we work closely with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to keep our communities safe."