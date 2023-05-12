Biden's New Border Strategy Has Already Turned Deadly

Within hours of President Biden's post-Title 42 handling of the U.S.-Mexico border, the crisis has again turned deadly, this time for an illegal immigrant child.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the tragic news on Friday in a statement, saying the agency "is deeply saddened by this tragic loss and our heart goes out to the family, with whom we are in touch."

"As is standard practice for any situation involving the death of an unaccompanied child or a serious health outcome, HHS' Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) Division of Health for Unaccompanied Children (DHUC) is reviewing all clinical details of this case, including all inpatient health care records," the statement continued, though it's unclear how much information may be available in this case.

We're unlikely to learn more about the causes, as HHS said that a "medical examiner investigation is underway" but, "due to privacy and safety reasons, ORR cannot share further information on individual cases of children who have been in our care."

As Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich pointed out, during the previous administration, now-President Joe Biden said the death of illegal immigrant children was "unacceptable" and "not who we are" as a country while calling on "all of us to stand up and speak out."

But now, when Biden is in charge, his administration ignored a prewritten question from Fox News about the reports of an illegal immigrant child dying in U.S. custody before HHS ultimately confirmed the child's death.

The tragic development comes after the Biden administration, and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas specifically, promised Americans that the U.S.-Mexico border "is not open" and the administration's post-Title 42 processing "is safe, orderly, and humane all while protecting our dedicated workforce and our communities."

But, as the National Border Patrol Union has explained, the "vast majority" of illegal immigrants entering the United States "are not being properly vetted, for anything," meaning agents don't know what medical conditions they may have, raising the odds of more tragic deaths in the days ahead without proper vetting or screening.

