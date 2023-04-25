Here's Why a Judge Just Ordered Hunter Biden to Appear in Court

As rumors swirl that Hunter Biden is holed up in the White House to avoid being served legal papers, a judge in Arkansas is breaking up the little family reunion between President Joe Biden and his son with an order for Hunter to appear in-person for the duration of his ongoing paternity case involving an unacknowledged four-year-old daughter he had with a former stripper.

According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, "Hunter Biden must appear in all court hearings concerning his Arkansas paternity case, including one scheduled for May 1," after Independence County Circuit Judge Holly Meyer grew frustrated with delays caused by remote proceedings and ordered Hunter's presence on Monday.

In addition to ordering Hunter to attend hearings, Judge Meyer also ordered his brief love interest Lunden Roberts to appear as well. "From now on...I want both of your clients at every hearing I conduct," Meyer said according to the report. "I will no longer allow us to excuse clients...because it is interfering with the progress of litigation, which is taking way too long to get over simple points."

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Hunter Biden's laptop appears to be dragging the First Kid down in this legal proceeding, with Hunter's lawyer being less than excited to discuss its contents or even its existence.

More on what caused the judge's patience with Hunter's lawyer, Brent Langdon, to reach a breaking point:

Meyer made the comments after Brent Langdon, who represents Biden in the paternity case, mentioned a laptop computer that Biden reportedly left at a repair shop. Langdon said Garrett Ziegler, a potential expert witness in the case, professes to be an expert on the contents of the laptop, which reportedly contains some income-tax records. "There has never been, to my knowledge, an acknowledgment that this so-called laptop — he continuously calls it Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop ..." Langdon began. "Well, let's clear that issue up right now," said Meyer. "Is it your client's laptop or not?" "Your honor, I'm not involved in all of that stuff," said Langdon. "It's not my client's laptop as far as I know." Meyer said she holds clients to what their attorneys say in court. "Is it your client's position, you're representing to this court, that it is not his laptop?" the judge asked. "Your honor, I am not in a position to even begin to answer that question," Langdon said.

Even after mainstream outlets finally came around to admitting Hunter Biden's laptop from hell and its icky contents were not Russian disinformation and were in fact extensive documentation of Hunter's...habits...the lawyer for the president's son is still trying to avoid admitting its existence or veracity.

As a result, the judge decided to order Hunter to Arkansas to stand before her and answer such questions himself, but that might not go much better.

As a reminder, this whole mess was reignited when, after reaching a settlement in 2020 to conclude the original 2019 paternity suit, Hunter claimed he couldn't afford his agreed-to child support payments — despite having a beach house in Malibu and launching a career as an "artist" — and asked that they be lowered.

So, now that he's in some more legal trouble, or at least drawn the ire of Judge Meyer in Arkansas, Hunter Biden must leave the safe harbor of the White House to appear in court starting at 9:00 a.m. sharp on May 1 as the case — which is still working through discovery — proceeds. The bench trial to determine whether Hunter can get away with paying less for his child that no one in his family acknowledges is currently scheduled for late July.