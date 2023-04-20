203 Democrats Vote Against Protecting Women’s Sports

When the United States House of Representatives voted to pass the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act on Thursday, every Democrat lawmaker present — 203 in total — voted against protecting women's sports.

The legislation, introduced by Rep. Greg Stuebe (R-FL) would amend federal law to make it illegal "for a recipient of Federal financial assistance who operates, sponsors, or facilitates athletic programs or activities to permit a person whose sex is male to participate in an athletic program or activity that is designated for women or girls" and to clarify that "sex shall be recognized based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth."

The vote on the legislation came down 219 to 203 with 13 members of the House not voting on the measure, and here are the Democrat lawmakers who voted against protecting women's sports by barring transgender female athletes — born male — from competing against biological women (vote data via the House Clerk):

After the legislation was successfully passed — without any support from Democrats — House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) said that her Republican colleagues "took a stand for fairness and to protect the future of women's sports from being diminished by the radical gender fluidity agenda" because "our daughters should not be forced to compete against biological men in competitive sports."

"In the face of a woke agenda that is taking away long fought for protections for women in sports, House Republicans took action through the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act to ensure our children have an even playing field in competitive sports, so our daughters will grow up in a generation where their hard work and dedication pays off in competition," Stefanik continued.

Following its passage, House Republicans who successfully shepherded the bill through the lower chamber held a press conference outside the Capitol:

JUST NOW → @HouseGOP passed the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act. It’s a great day in America for fairness, families, and female athletes. https://t.co/etmPFW6ssw — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) April 20, 2023

The bill now heads to an uncertain future in the United States Senate where Democrats are in control of the chamber.