Merchandiser Sounds the Alarm About What's Really Happening After Bud Light's Woke Move
There's Another Republican Officially 'Exploring' a Run for President
What Caused a Progressive Host to Turn on the Left-Wing Nutjobs in the...
NPR Makes an Announcement About Twitter
Surging Costs Keep Inflation Running Hot
House Republicans Subpoena FTC Over Twitter Probe Documents
'Total Fraud': Twitter Users React to the Transformation of Expelled Tennessee Democrat
The DOJ's Anti-Catholic Bias Continues to Show
Megan Rapinoe Co-Signs Letter Opposing Federal Legislation to Protect Women’s Sports
COVID Madness: A Tale of Two Schools
Has Biden Answered an 'Unprecedented' Amount of Press Questions?
NYPD Unveils Robots to Help Fight Crime
DNC Looks to Be Done With Marc Elias
LISTEN: Former Senior Military Official Rips Biden WH Over 'Disgraceful' Afghanistan Spin
Tipsheet

There's Been a 'Security Breach' During Biden's Trip to Ireland

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  April 12, 2023 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

President Joe Biden's visit to Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Wednesday hit a bit of a hiccup when local authorities helping the United States Secret Service secure the president misplaced a document containing "detailed sensitive security information" on Biden's movements. 

The security document was reportedly found "on a street in Belfast" according to an American "law enforcement official" who confirmed its authenticity and local officials are sheepishly admitting to the "security breach."

A Secret Service spokesperson told Fox News that it does "not discuss the specifics of any protective operation," but said "the President's movements were not affected by these reports." 

As USA Today reported:

The document contained names of Belfast police and postings, but nothing related to the Secret Service's operations, which oversees the president's security during foreign trips, or its security plans.

The security breach came a the terrorism threat in Northern Ireland was considered "severe" for Biden's visit to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, which ended three decades of civil war in Northern Ireland. 

Despite the breach, the U.S. Secret Service expressed continued trust in local authorities.

"The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) informed the Secret Service of media reports regarding a potentially sensitive document, which may contain law-enforcement material," the agency said. "While we do not discuss the specifics of any protective operation, the President’s movements were not affected by these reports."

Recommended

What Caused a Progressive Host to Turn on the Left-Wing Nutjobs in the Democratic Party Matt Vespa

The Police Service of Northern Ireland issued a statement to news outlets saying it was "aware of a security breach" of what they said was an "operational order" and that an investigation into how the sensitive document ended up drifting through the streets of Belfast has been launched.

The document reportedly detailed how PSNI planned to keep Belfast secure during Biden's overnight stay in the city. A man named Bill called into a BBC radio show to say he was the one who found the document and "found it alarming...It gives you details of roads being closed, who the commanders are, phone numbers. I just think it's a bit crazy to have it lying out there in the street," Bill told the BBC host.

The U.S. Secret Service also said that it has the "highest confidence in our Irish and European partners and the ongoing security of the visit."

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What Caused a Progressive Host to Turn on the Left-Wing Nutjobs in the Democratic Party Matt Vespa
Merchandiser Sounds the Alarm About What's Really Happening After Bud Light's Woke Move Katie Pavlich
'You Just Lied': Elon Musk Leaves BBC Reporter Sputtering Julio Rosas
You Can't Say That! John Stossel
PolitiFact Just Can't Get Over How Ron DeSantis Is Right Rebecca Downs
Bud Light's Marketing VP Could Face Some Backlash Over These Photos Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
What Caused a Progressive Host to Turn on the Left-Wing Nutjobs in the Democratic Party Matt Vespa