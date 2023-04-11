Alvin Bragg Sues Jim Jordan to Block Congressional Oversight

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg showed how far he's willing to go in his attempts to escape oversight or accountability for his handling of violent crime and an indictment of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday when he filed a lawsuit against House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH).

Filed in federal court in the Southern District of New York, Bragg's lawsuit explains it was filed "in response to an unprecedently brazen and unconstitutional attack by members of Congress on an ongoing New York State criminal prosecution and investigation of former President Donald J. Trump."

The complaint continues by stating that Bragg's office "reduces crime in New York City," and complains that his critics have correctly labeled him as supported by Democrat George Soros. Townhall previously reported on Bragg's funders and on the number of crimes the D.A. has declined to charge or downgraded.

Bragg's 50-page complaint full of many personal gripes about criticism for his failures to uphold law and order while engaging in a political prosecution of Trump comes after Rep. Jordan and Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer demanded information and testimony from Bragg and his office on March 20.

As Townhall reported previously:

The information Republican lawmakers demanded includes "communications, documents, and testimony relating to Bragg's unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority and the potential indictment of former President Donald Trump," according to the Representatives. "You are reportedly about to engage in an unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority: the indictment of a former President of the United States and current declared candidate for that office," the House Republicans said in their letter to District Attorney Bragg. "This indictment comes after years of your office searching for a basis—any basis—on which to bring charges, ultimately settling on a novel legal theory untested anywhere in the country and one that federal authorities declined to pursue," they added.

Rep. Jordan responded initially to Bragg's lawsuit against him on Twitter, criticizing Bragg for suing "to block congressional oversight when we ask questions about the federal funds they say they used to do it."

First, they indict a president for no crime.



Then, they sue to block congressional oversight when we ask questions about the federal funds they say they used to do it. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) April 11, 2023

This is a developing story and may be updated.