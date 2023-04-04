Mark Levin Explains Why Today Was the 'Real Insurrection'
LIVE RESULTS: Wisconsin's Consequential Supreme Court Election

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  April 04, 2023 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Morry Gash

Voters in the Badger State turned out on Tuesday to vote in a consequential spring election to choose a Supreme Court justice to serve a ten-year term that could shift the ideological balance of Wisconsin's Supreme Court.

Even though Wisconsin's Supreme Court election is nonpartisan, Guy had a great explainer on the stakes in Tuesday's election — one that has become the most expensive state Supreme Court race in U.S. history. 

Democrats are backing lower court Judge Janet Protasiewicz. If she wins, Wisconsin's highest court would shift to have a liberal majority for the first time in quite a while. 

Across the aisle, Republicans are backing former state Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly, hoping to preserve the court's longstanding conservative majority.

Polls in Wisconsin closed at 8:00 p.m. CT, and live results in the race will update below:

In addition to the Supreme Court race, voters registered their opinion on two state referenda questions dealing with criminal justice policies. 

Question 1 asked voters: "Shall section 8 (2) of article I of the constitution be amended to allow a court to impose on an accused person being released before conviction conditions that are designed to protect the community from serious harm?" 

Question 2 asked: "Shall section 8 (2) of article I of the constitution be amended to allow a court to impose cash bail on a person accused of a violent crime based on the totality of the circumstances, including the accused's previous convictions for a violent crime, the probability that the accused will fail to appear, the need to protect the community from serious harm and prevent witness intimidation, and potential affinitive defenses?"

A third question to voters — an advisory referendum that would not change Wisconsin's state code — asked residents to answer whether "able-bodied, childless adults be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits?"

