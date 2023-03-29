We’ve Got an Update on the Trump Grand Jury
Tipsheet

Senator Kennedy Says Mayorkas Might Not Be Qualified to Manage a Chuck E. Cheese

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  March 29, 2023 12:45 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

After Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas received a justified grilling from Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee over the Biden administration's border crisis on Tuesday, Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) shared his takeaways — as only he can.

During his Senate testimony, Mayorkas failed to answer basic questions from Sen. Kennedy, and continued trying to talk over the Louisiana Republican with his non-answer answers. 

Senator Kennedy's takeaway from Mayorkas' rough testimony on Tuesday? That "either Secretary Mayorkas believes in completely open borders or he is not qualified to manage a Chuck E. Cheese."

"Now, he is not incompetent, he is not an unintelligent man," Kennedy added, leaving just one option remaining. "it is clear to me," Kennedy said, that Mayorkas "believes the border just ought to be wide open."

As Kennedy explained during Tuesday's hearing with Mayorkas, the Biden administration has overseen what is empirically the worst border crisis "in the history of ever."


