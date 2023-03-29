Senator Kennedy Says Mayorkas Might Not Be Qualified to Manage a Chuck E. Cheese

After Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas received a justified grilling from Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee over the Biden administration's border crisis on Tuesday, Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) shared his takeaways — as only he can.

During his Senate testimony, Mayorkas failed to answer basic questions from Sen. Kennedy, and continued trying to talk over the Louisiana Republican with his non-answer answers.

"Don't filibuster me."



-Sen. John Kennedy to DHS Secretary Mayorkas pic.twitter.com/WHkgzmYobW — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) March 29, 2023

Senator Kennedy's takeaway from Mayorkas' rough testimony on Tuesday? That "either Secretary Mayorkas believes in completely open borders or he is not qualified to manage a Chuck E. Cheese."

SEN. KENNEDY: "Either Secretary Mayorkas believes in completely open borders or he is not qualified to manage a Chuck E. Cheese." pic.twitter.com/5Yadu7cAF9 — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) March 29, 2023

"Now, he is not incompetent, he is not an unintelligent man," Kennedy added, leaving just one option remaining. "it is clear to me," Kennedy said, that Mayorkas "believes the border just ought to be wide open."

As Kennedy explained during Tuesday's hearing with Mayorkas, the Biden administration has overseen what is empirically the worst border crisis "in the history of ever."

Under Pres. Biden, America’s southern border has seen the most



• Fentanyl coming into our country

• “Gotaways”

• Illegal migrant encounters (4.8 MILLION)

• Asylum seekers not deported after their claims were rejected



. . . in the HISTORY of EVER. pic.twitter.com/GlC4vvElaI — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) March 28, 2023



