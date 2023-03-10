Why the President of Mexico Is Threatening a Campaign Against the GOP
More States Should Adopt Right to Hunt and Fish Amendments
Cruz Says Biden's Budget Shows Who's Really In Charge at the White House
Clarifying My View of Donald Trump
Firearm Industry Trade Association Responds to Credit Card Companies ‘Pause’ on Plan to...
'This Can't Be Real': Twitter Users Can't Believe What the IRS Wants Reported
What McCarthy Just Vowed to Do With the Jan. 6 Tapes Will Enrage...
Anatomy of the Chicago Mayor's Election
Dem, Media Hypocrisy Over Targeting of Companies
Dirty Mining, Slavery, and Child Labor Are at the Core of Elites’ Green...
Honduras Is Proving Ground for Stabilizing Western Hemisphere
Bernie Sanders Wants to Turn America Into a Poor, Socialist Country
New England Republicans Are Missing In the House of Representatives
The Truth About Jan. 6
Tipsheet

Unemployment Increases As Fed Fears Grow

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  March 10, 2023 9:15 AM

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday morning that 311,000 jobs were added in February, yet the unemployment rate move up to 3.6 percent. Wall Street had estimated that 205,000 jobs would be added and unemployment would sit at 3.4 percent.

February's announcement of 311,000 jobs, despite beating estimates, was still below the average of 343,000 jobs added per month over the previous six months, showing some slowing to the job market that has remained incredibly tight as the United States works to put COVID-19 behind it.  

BLS noted that "the number of unemployed persons, at 5.9 million, edged up in February," and the "number of persons jobless less than 5 weeks increased by 343,000 to 2.3 million in February," reversing a decrease seen in January's jobs report. Meanwhile, 4.1 million people were employed only part-time for economic reasons and 5.1 million Americans who currently want a job were not in the labor force.

Overall, the labor force participation rate was essentially unchanged at 62.5 percent in February, but remains below the pre-pandemic rate of 63.3 percent seen in February 2020 — another refutation of President Biden's promise to "Build Back Better."

Recommended

Here's How Elise Stefanik Turned the FBI Director Into a Stammering Mess Spencer Brown

The February jobs report saw monthly wage growth advance 0.2 percent for an annual increase of 4.6 percent, still lagging behind inflation. The most recent data from the Consumer Price Index showed inflation jumping 0.5 percent in January and 6.4 percent over the previous 12 months, outpacing the wage growth reported in the jobs report for February, meaning Americans' real wages continue to run negative. 

Still, another better-than-expected jobs report will do little to persuade Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve to back off interest rate hikes at their next meeting later in March or into the months ahead. As Townhall reported earlier this week, Powell delivered his semiannual monetary policy report to Congress — and he didn't have good news.

Admitting that inflation was still burning hotter than expected, Powell said the Federal Open Market Committee, which makes interest rate adjustment decisions, expected "ongoing increases will be appropriate" and said the "ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated" as the Federal Reserve prepares "to increase the pace of rate hikes" — even though the Fed has already hiked rates to their highest level since the 2007-2008 financial crisis in just the last 12 months. That kind of talk from Powell sent stocks tumbling earlier this week. 

Additional economic data for February will be released next week, with the Consumer Price Index coming on Tuesday and the Producer Price Index coming on Wednesday, giving a better look at inflation that showed increases and acceleration in 2023 so far — if that trend continued in February, the Fed is likely to take that as a sign it needs to ramp up its interest rate hikes again after easing off the .75 increases toward the end of 2022. 

Tags: INFLATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's How Elise Stefanik Turned the FBI Director Into a Stammering Mess Spencer Brown
What McCarthy Just Vowed to Do With the Jan. 6 Tapes Will Enrage the Establishment Leah Barkoukis
'This Can't Be Real': Twitter Users Can't Believe What the IRS Wants Reported Leah Barkoukis
Why the President of Mexico Is Threatening a Campaign Against the GOP Julio Rosas
NBC's Lester Holt Leaves Republicans on the Cutting Room Floor Tim Graham
They Were Problematic: Colin Kaepernick Rips Into His White Adoptive Parents Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Here's How Elise Stefanik Turned the FBI Director Into a Stammering Mess Spencer Brown