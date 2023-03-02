'Stick That Up Their Fact-Checker': Sen. John Kennedy Shares More Trademark Truths
Rail Workers Are Getting Sick, Undercutting Biden Officials' 'All Is Well' Line in...
Has Someone Taken Over Fetterman's Office Because He Can't Do What Was Just...
Uncovering Google's Disparate Treatment of Townhall's COVID Lab Leak Coverage
Here's the Other Rural Town Being Screwed Over by Joe Biden
Here's Where Liz Cheney Landed a New Job
Intelligence Agencies Debunk a Yearslong Narrative About the Havana Syndrome
Dr. Marty Makary: 'The Greatest Perpetrator of Misinformation During the Pandemic Has Been...
Chicago Police Chief Makes Announcement in Wake of Lightfoot Defeat
GOP Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Protect Parents’ Rights in Education
Watch: Useful Idiots Interrupt First Meeting of New House Committee on CCP Threat
Who(m) Do You Trust?
Massachusetts Democrats Decide the Fate of Leader Who Suggested Disabled Children Be Abort...
Trump Launches Leftist Attack Against DeSantis
Tipsheet

Could Iran Make a Nuclear Bomb in Less Than Two Weeks?

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  March 02, 2023 12:00 PM
Mehdi Ghasemi

After it was reported this week that Iran had more than 18 times the amount of enriched uranium it was allowed to have under the Obama-era Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the Biden administration claimed Iran would need less than two weeks in order to finalize enrichment to produce the material needed for a nuclear bomb. 

Calling Iran's nuclear progress "remarkable," Defense Under Secretary for Policy Colin Kahl told the House Armed Services Committee on Tuesday that "it would take about twelve days" for Iran "to produce one bomb's worth of fissile material."

Recent evaluations by the International Atomic Energy Agency found that Iran has managed to enrich some of its uranium stockpiles to 84 percent, just shy of the 90 percent enrichment needed for fissile material in a nuclear bomb. 

Kahl, as with everyone else in the Biden administration, sought to place blame for Iran's nuclear progress on the Trump administration's decision to withdraw from the JCPOA — blame the mainstream media quickly repeated — but the 2015 nuclear deal was flawed and mostly served as a massive payday for the murderous regime.  

What's more, the Biden administration has wasted years trying to negotiate a new deal with Iran, while Biden's own State Department has admitted Iran played the United States by using lengthy and unserious negotiations to continue ramping up its nuclear efforts as it feigned good faith efforts. 

Recommended

Has Someone Taken Over Fetterman's Office Because He Can't Do What Was Just Announced Matt Vespa

While President Biden and his administration were apparently content to continue pursuing diplomacy despite Iran using negotiations for its latest kabuki theater production, Israel is taking the threat more seriously and calling for international deterrents to Iran's nuclear ambitions. To that end, Israel's "Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and National Security Council chief Tzachi Hanegbi are set to fly out early next week to Washington for talks on progress made in Iran's nuclear program," the Jerusalem Post reports. 

The situation is even more concerning given the deepening ties between Iran, Russia, China, and North Korea, and the fact that the United States' reaction to all this is being decided by Joe Biden — who has bungled multiple international incidents and hasn't shown himself able to present the United States as a powerful deterrent to bad actors on the world stage.

Tags: BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Has Someone Taken Over Fetterman's Office Because He Can't Do What Was Just Announced Matt Vespa
'Stick That Up Their Fact-Checker': Sen. John Kennedy Shares More Trademark Truths Spencer Brown
The 2024 GOP Primary’s Fredocon Lane Kurt Schlichter
Dr. Marty Makary: 'The Greatest Perpetrator of Misinformation During the Pandemic Has Been...' Leah Barkoukis
The Woke Wrecking Machine Victor Davis Hanson
Here's Where Liz Cheney Landed a New Job Leah Barkoukis
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Has Someone Taken Over Fetterman's Office Because He Can't Do What Was Just Announced Matt Vespa