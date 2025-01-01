Scott Jennings Continues to Have Perfect Response As CNN Keeps Harping on Elon Musk

As we've been covering for weeks, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has gotten herself in quite a tizzy harping on what she laments are Elon Musk's conflicts of interests. CNN has been all too happy to repeat such talking points, and it turns out they're still doing so. They also frequently have Scott Jennings on, though, and each time he's been asked about Musk, he comes up with a perfectly fitting response.

Advertisement

During Monday's episode of "CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip," there was a panel discussion about Musk, which also included comments about HB1 visas, and a reminder from Jennings that "the person whose name was on the ballot was Donald Trump. He won the election." As Jennings also added, "I don't think it is impossible for the Republican Party, led by Donald Trump, advised by Elon Musk, and supported by a bunch of other Republicans out there, it's not impossible for this group to find its way to a common ground."

Jennings was soon after prompted by Phillip to weigh in as to if he has "concerns about Elon Musk's business dealings in other countries, including American adversaries, and the level of influence that has over his own behavior and his interests."

"I have no concerns about Elon Musk," Jennings replied very matter of factly. He also reminded that it's not Musk we should be concerned with. "I have been looking at pictures of Joe Biden and Hunter Biden meeting with Chinese political leaders lately that we were told didn't exist. So, for all the people who are really upset about Elon Musk having a very successful international business that actually produces things, actually produces vehicles or rockets or whatever they're doing, the Bidens produced nothing, and yet we're also doing business in China. So, I don't accept this criticism," he added.

For years Biden stated angrily he never met with any of his son's business associates, never spoke with them in person or in a meeting or even on the phone, and here at the end of his presidency it all comes out and the media is mostly "Well of course he did." https://t.co/Q6QGEga1bp — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 27, 2024

Phillip jumped in to lament how she didn't want Jennings to "change the subject," claiming "it's not really about whether he's a successful business person or not. It's about whether his material interests as a business owner are in conflict with the United States' national security interest."

Jennings offered in response how what Musk is providing is actually beneficial to our national security. "My view is his prospects and interests as a business owner and most of the things he's into, electric cars, rockets, the internet that we're using all over the world, it's good for the United States to be the warehouse for that. It's good for our national security to have this kind of technology," he pointed out. "I just -- the idea that there is somehow a conflict in the United States having this kind of a businessman and that's somehow bad for us, I totally reject."

🔥 WATCH: Scott Jennings fires back at CNN anchor Abby Phillip after she asks if we should be concerned about Elon Musk’s business dealings and influence in other countries



Jennings: “I have no concerns about Elon Musk. I have been looking at pictures of Joe Biden and Hunter… pic.twitter.com/BJs4knVbhy — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) December 31, 2024

Jennings has been speaking out in defense of Musk for weeks, as Democrats continue to harp on the influence he dares to have. Some, including but not only Warren, have claimed that he's Trump's "co-president," or is actually the one who will be president. Perhaps Jennings most fitting and necessary response is to bring up how gone President Joe Biden has been and still is, even though he still has weeks left in office. Reports from outlets such as The Wall Street Journal are confirming what many of us already knew all along, as Jennings has also frequently brought up.

Advertisement

When it comes to Monday's show, it was quite the response for Jennings to bring up Biden being photographed with Chinese business partners, which was also discussed on last week's show by Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY), as Guy covered. Phillip wasn't too happy about it at the time last week, and so it's hardly surprising that she wouldn't want Jennings to "change the subject" this week.

Monday night was quite the busy show, full of powerful moments from Jennings. As Jeff covered on Tuesday, this included issuing a powerful reminder about the actual legacy for former President Jimmy Carter, who died at 100 on Sunday.