'Crazy' and 'Wrong': Sarah Huckabee Sanders Destroys Biden Narrative in SOTU Response

Despite being in office for just a few weeks, Arkansas GOP Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is no stranger to the limelight and her rising star shined bright on Tuesday night during her Republican rebuttal to President Biden's second State of the Union address.

The youngest governor in America, Sanders began her speech talking about her experiences as a mother that left her "not believing much of anything I heard tonight from President Biden."

Reiterating that America is the "greatest country the world has known" because it is the "freest" ever known, Sanders affirmed the belief that "government exists not to rule the people, but to serve the people."

Contrasting herself with Biden, Sanders said "At 40, I’m the youngest governor in the country. At 80, he’s the oldest president in American history. I'm the first woman to lead my state, he's the first man to surrender his presidency to a woke mob that can’t even tell you what a woman is," the governor said, rightly turning up the heat on Democrats.

Blasting Biden and the "radical left" for its vision for Americans that "taxes you and lights your hard-earned money on fire" while "you get crushed with high gas prices, empty grocery shelves, and our children are taught to hate one another on account of their race, but not to love one another or our great country," Sanders didn't let those across the aisle off the hook for anything.

"Whether Joe Biden believes this madness or is simply too weak to resist it, his administration has been completely hijacked by the radical left," Sanders said. "The dividing line in America is no longer between right or left — the choice is between normal or crazy."

While her fledgling administration acted swiftly to roll back woke policies starting on day one, Sanders contrasted the freedom of thought and conscience championed by Republicans with the left's intolerance that requires Americans to "partake in their rituals, salute their flags, and worship their false idols, all while big government colludes with Big Tech to strip away the most American thing there is—your freedom of speech."

Saying "the Biden administration seems more interested in woke fantasies than the hard reality Americans face every day," Sanders explained that "most Americans simply want to live their lives in freedom and peace, but we are under attack in a left-wing culture war we didn’t start and never wanted to fight."

"That’s not normal," Sanders said speaking for Republicans and countless Americans. "It’s crazy, and it’s wrong."

Laying out what she and her party offer as a contrast to Biden and Democrats, Sanders explained that "Republicans believe in an America where strong families thrive in safe communities, where jobs are abundant, and paychecks are rising, where the freedom our veterans shed their blood to defend is the birthright of every man, woman, and child."

Biden, on the other hand, has made Americans less safe. "Beyond our border, from Afghanistan to Ukraine, from North Korea to Iran, President Biden’s weakness puts our nation and the world at risk," Sanders said. “And the President’s refusal to stand up to China, our most formidable adversary, is dangerous and unacceptable."

The current president, Huckabee Sanders explains, "is simply unfit to serve as Commander in Chief."

"This is our moment, this is our opportunity," Sanders told Americans, for "a new generation born in the waning decades of the last century, shaped by economic booms and stock market busts, forged by the triumph of the Cold War and the tragedy of 9/11. A generation brimming with passion and new ideas to solve age-old problems. A generation moored to our deepest values and oldest traditions, yet unafraid to challenge the present order and find a better way forward."

The immediate response to Sanders' rebuttal was glowing:

She did an incredible job. Best response I’ve ever seen. @SarahHuckabee — Dana Perino (@DanaPerino) February 8, 2023