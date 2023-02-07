Will McCarthy Rip Up Biden's State of the Union Speech Tonight?
CBS Deletes 'Ready to Worship' Tweet After Blowback

February 07, 2023
As Townhall reported on Monday, CBS ended up in a bit of hot water over its tweet replying to Sam Smith ahead of his eyebrow-raising performance of "Unholy" — described as "end of days vibes" by Elon Musk — dressed in all red and wearing devil horns while his co-performer was locked in a cage.

Turns out, one of America's biggest TV networks saying it was "ready to worship!" right before a literally Hellish performance didn't go over so well. The blowback was quick, with the normal criticism from the left of those who dared to object to what was considered objectionable. Apparently the whole "my feelings are more important than your rights" schtick is a one-way street for leftists. Who would've thought it?

But the pressure from those who found CBS' tweet about Smith's performance to be unbecoming worked, because by Tuesday morning CBS had deleted its tweet:

However, just because CBS decided to try and take back its tweet — somewhat implicitly admitting it was wrong — doesn't mean Americans' criticism or questions have subsided.

Reminder for CBS: screenshots are forever. They may have tried to memory-hole this tweet, but do we really think CBS learned anything? Probably not. 

