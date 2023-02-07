Biden to Finally Address Fentanyl Crisis During State of the Union
Tipsheet

Biden Shares First Page of His SOTU Address...and He Might Be in Trouble

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  February 07, 2023 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

President Biden — or whichever handler has the unfortunately responsibility of posting for him and reading his replies — tweeted Monday morning that he was "Getting ready" for his State of the Union address to be delivered on Tuesday evening. The statement was accompanied by a photo of a speech draft with a coffee mug and plate of cookies nearby, because why shouldn't he get a little reward for his hard work reading what's been written for him.

But some careful observers have worried that the first page of Biden's speech might already be set to trip him up.

Zooming in on the photo reveals the opening lines of Biden's address:

Mr. Speaker.

Madam Vice President. 

Our First Lady and Second Gentleman.

Members of Congress and the Cabinet.

Leaders of our military.

Mr. Chief Justice –

and Associate Justices of the Supreme Court .

My fellow Americans.

[PAUSE]

So, will President Biden read everything, and we mean *everything* that scrolls past his tired eyes on the teleprompter?

It wouldn't be the first time Biden ran right through every word that he sees, with several previously documented...hiccups...delivering prepared remarks that include added direction to supposedly help Biden deliver speeches. For example, his infamous "end of quote, repeat the line" moment immortalized here:

And don't forget about the "kleptocratic" muck-up:

Or Biden, clearing using teleprompters, declaring Kamala Harris "president."

And if Biden gets frustrated with the prompter or decides to go off-script for some other reason, we know what to expect:

A pre-SOTU dispatch from The New York Times quoted "several aides" who described the State of the Union address writing process as one "in which the president demands that sentences be written clearly — no acronyms!"

Will there be gaffes? Almost certainly. Will those pointing to his slip-ups be smeared as ableist? Of course. But Biden's angry yelling, confused recitations, and other speaking issues are not caused by a stutter. Still, the White House will lean on false claims to try quieting any criticism of Biden's address Tuesday night. As usual, Townhall will have full coverage on our liveblog beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET and fact checks, analysis, and more through the rest of the week. 

