Tlaib, AOC Meltdown After Ilhan Omar Loses Her Committee Assignment
Biden's Top Economic Advisor Is Out
National Archives Says It Was 'Ordered' to Keep Biden's Classified Documents Hidden From...
Oh, So That's Why Catholic Students Got Kicked Out of the Smithsonian
Rep. Wesley Hunt Exposes the Stupidity of Dems Crying Racist Over the Border...
DC Police Manpower and Crime Off to a Grim Start for 2023
NJ Republican Councilwoman Shot Dead Near Her Home
Is Haley's Expected Presidential Run 'Doomed' Because of This Video?
The Arrest of Iranian National Highlights Disturbing Reality of Biden's Border Crisis
House Formally Votes to Boot Rep. Ilhan Omar From House Committee on Foreign...
Mother Slams Biden’s Border Policies After Daughter’s Murder by Suspected Gang Member in...
Florida Helps Force Key Changes to Controversial Proposed AP African-American History Curr...
Nancy Pelosi Is Getting Involved in the California Senate Race
No, the Holocaust Is Not Just One of Many Tragic Events in Human...
Tipsheet

Republicans Choose Sarah Huckabee Sanders to Deliver Response to Biden's SOTU

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  February 02, 2023 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Will Newton

After President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address next Tuesday, February 7, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver the GOP response from Little Rock. 

Huckabee Sanders was selected by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who announced their choice to rebut Biden's second State of the Union address on Thursday afternoon. 

"I am grateful for this opportunity to address the nation and contrast the GOP’s optimistic vision for the future against the failures of President Biden and the Democrats," Governor Huckabee Sanders said of her selection to rebut Biden's State of the Union. "We are ready to begin a new chapter in the story of America – to be written by a new generation of leaders ready to defend our freedom against the radical left and expand access to quality education, jobs, and opportunity for all," the former White House Press Secretary to Donald Trump added.

Fellow Arkansan Sen. Tom Cotton heralded Huckabee Sanders' selection, saying she "will present the Republican case for strong families, economic prosperity, and military strength. Our governor is a champion for conservative values who will contrast sharply with President Biden’s divisive, weak leadership."

"Americans are still struggling from inflation, a border crisis, record crime, and a failing school system," Speaker McCarthy noted in the announcement. "As House Republicans work to fix these problems in Congress with our Commitment to America, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is addressing them head on with her conservative agenda outside of Washington."

As Townhall reported, Huckabee Sanders wasted no time rolling back old executive orders and issuing ones of her own to sweep in conservative reforms on her first day in office. 

"The youngest governor in America, Sarah is fighting on behalf of parents, small businesses, and ordinary taxpayers," McCarthy continued. "She is bringing new ideas for a changing future, while also applying the wisdom of the past, including from the leadership of her father, Mike. She is a servant-leader of true determination and conviction," the Speaker of the House remarked. "I’m thrilled Sarah will share her extraordinary story and bold vision for a better America on Tuesday. Everyone, including President Biden, should listen carefully."

Senate GOP Leader McConnell said that, “while President Biden keeps repeating old mistakes and failing Americans, a rising generation of Republican Governors are fighting for families, advancing new solutions, and winning. Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is the youngest Governor in the nation and a powerful advocate for the popular, commonsense conservative principles that will put our country back on a better course," he said heralding her priorities and initial actions as chief executive of Arkansas. 

"The American people deserve better than Democrats’ runaway inflation, surging crime, open borders, and failing schools," McConnell added. "I am excited for the nation to hear from Governor Sanders on Tuesday and witness a sharp contrast with this exhausted and failing Administration."

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

National Archives Says It Was 'Ordered' to Keep Biden's Classified Documents Hidden From Public Spencer Brown
Rep. Wesley Hunt Exposes the Stupidity of Dems Crying Racist Over the Border Crisis Julio Rosas
No Apologies Over Paul Pelosi Kurt Schlichter
Hey! Where'd All the 'Browns' Go? Ann Coulter
Oh, So That's Why Catholic Students Got Kicked Out of the Smithsonian Matt Vespa
Race Everywhere Victor Davis Hanson
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
National Archives Says It Was 'Ordered' to Keep Biden's Classified Documents Hidden From Public Spencer Brown