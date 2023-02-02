Republicans Choose Sarah Huckabee Sanders to Deliver Response to Biden's SOTU

After President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address next Tuesday, February 7, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver the GOP response from Little Rock.

Huckabee Sanders was selected by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who announced their choice to rebut Biden's second State of the Union address on Thursday afternoon.

"I am grateful for this opportunity to address the nation and contrast the GOP’s optimistic vision for the future against the failures of President Biden and the Democrats," Governor Huckabee Sanders said of her selection to rebut Biden's State of the Union. "We are ready to begin a new chapter in the story of America – to be written by a new generation of leaders ready to defend our freedom against the radical left and expand access to quality education, jobs, and opportunity for all," the former White House Press Secretary to Donald Trump added.

I'm honored to have the opportunity to address the nation after the State of the Union on Tuesday.



Fellow Arkansan Sen. Tom Cotton heralded Huckabee Sanders' selection, saying she "will present the Republican case for strong families, economic prosperity, and military strength. Our governor is a champion for conservative values who will contrast sharply with President Biden’s divisive, weak leadership."

"Americans are still struggling from inflation, a border crisis, record crime, and a failing school system," Speaker McCarthy noted in the announcement. "As House Republicans work to fix these problems in Congress with our Commitment to America, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is addressing them head on with her conservative agenda outside of Washington."

As Townhall reported, Huckabee Sanders wasted no time rolling back old executive orders and issuing ones of her own to sweep in conservative reforms on her first day in office.

"The youngest governor in America, Sarah is fighting on behalf of parents, small businesses, and ordinary taxpayers," McCarthy continued. "She is bringing new ideas for a changing future, while also applying the wisdom of the past, including from the leadership of her father, Mike. She is a servant-leader of true determination and conviction," the Speaker of the House remarked. "I’m thrilled Sarah will share her extraordinary story and bold vision for a better America on Tuesday. Everyone, including President Biden, should listen carefully."

Senate GOP Leader McConnell said that, “while President Biden keeps repeating old mistakes and failing Americans, a rising generation of Republican Governors are fighting for families, advancing new solutions, and winning. Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is the youngest Governor in the nation and a powerful advocate for the popular, commonsense conservative principles that will put our country back on a better course," he said heralding her priorities and initial actions as chief executive of Arkansas.

"The American people deserve better than Democrats’ runaway inflation, surging crime, open borders, and failing schools," McConnell added. "I am excited for the nation to hear from Governor Sanders on Tuesday and witness a sharp contrast with this exhausted and failing Administration."