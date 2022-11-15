Russia's Latest Mistake Could Set Off World War III

Amid Putin's long-running war against Ukraine, a new volley of Russian missiles missed their presumed intended target in Ukraine and struck in Poland on Tuesday, killing at least two Polish citizens and leaving sizable craters where they landed. According to reports, the missiles hit a village, Przewodów, near Poland's border in an area where locals were drying grain.

JUST IN: Two missiles reportedly hit Przewodow #Poland located on border with #Ukraine. Comes as Russia pounded Ukraine with missiles today. Local radio reports 2 fatalities. Poland is a NATO member — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) November 15, 2022

Russia's strike hitting Poland could significantly raise the stakes of the war that's been raging since Putin's forces invaded Ukraine on February 24. Until now, other nations have provided training, support, and war machinery to the two countries in conflict, but have not gotten directly involved on behalf of Russia or Ukraine. But because Poland is a member of NATO, and has now been attacked by Russia, it could invoke Article 5 of the NATO charter, triggering the alliance's collective defense provision where "an attack against one Ally is considered as an attack against all Allies."

That would draw in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and the rest of NATO's membership.

Being a NATO member, Poland could opt to invoke Article 5 of "collective defense" that an attack on one is an attack on all.



If Russia is culprit, such move would take Ukraine war to a whole new level — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) November 15, 2022

The invocation of Article 5 does not necessarily mean that all NATO member countries would immediately deploy fighting forces to take on Russia, as allies "can provide any form of assistance they deem necessary to respond to a situation and "each ally is responsible for determining what it deems necessary in the particular circumstances."

The United States intelligence community has, following the missile strike, confirmed to The Associated Press that the missiles were Russian-fired and claimed at least two lives in Poland, again raising the specter that the free world could end up at war against Russia. In February, President Biden said that "the United States will defend every inch of NATO territory with the full force of American power," though Biden was not clear if he meant that against outright invasion by Russia or even in instances such as the one that played out on Tuesday in Poland.

In Tuesday's State Department press briefing, officials were asked whether the Biden administration remained committed to the president's pledge. "I don't want to speculate about hypotheticals," the State Department replied. Not exactly a resounding statement of support.

BREAKING: US Intelligence official confirms to AP that “Russian missiles crossed into NATO member #Poland, killing two people.”



This is quickly escalating. Poland’s PM is holding emergency meeting. — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) November 15, 2022

In Poland, government spokesman Piotr Mueller told reporters that his country's leadership was holding an emergency meeting as a result of the "crisis situation."

The latest development in Russia's war on Ukraine could provide the pretext needed to provoke some version of World War III by dragging NATO into the conflict via Article 5, but concrete action in response to the missiles' presumably accidental strike in Poland has yet to develop as the world awaits a response from Warsaw and/or NATO.

#BREAKING: Suspected missile hits village in Poland, killing 2 people pic.twitter.com/wAFbZBHjgH — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) November 15, 2022

This is a developing story and may be updated.