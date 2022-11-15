Russia's Latest Mistake Could Set Off World War III
Tipsheet

Russia's Latest Mistake Could Set Off World War III

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  November 15, 2022 4:45 PM
Yuri Kochetkov/Pool Photo via AP

Amid Putin's long-running war against Ukraine, a new volley of Russian missiles missed their presumed intended target in Ukraine and struck in Poland on Tuesday, killing at least two Polish citizens and leaving sizable craters where they landed. According to reports, the missiles hit a village, Przewodów, near Poland's border in an area where locals were drying grain. 

Russia's strike hitting Poland could significantly raise the stakes of the war that's been raging since Putin's forces invaded Ukraine on February 24. Until now, other nations have provided training, support, and war machinery to the two countries in conflict, but have not gotten directly involved on behalf of Russia or Ukraine. But because Poland is a member of NATO, and has now been attacked by Russia, it could invoke Article 5 of the NATO charter, triggering the alliance's collective defense provision where "an attack against one Ally is considered as an attack against all Allies."

That would draw in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and the rest of NATO's membership.

The invocation of Article 5 does not necessarily mean that all NATO member countries would immediately deploy fighting forces to take on Russia, as allies "can provide any form of assistance they deem necessary to respond to a situation and "each ally is responsible for determining what it deems necessary in the particular circumstances."

The United States intelligence community has, following the missile strike, confirmed to The Associated Press that the missiles were Russian-fired and claimed at least two lives in Poland, again raising the specter that the free world could end up at war against Russia. In February, President Biden said that "the United States will defend every inch of NATO territory with the full force of American power," though Biden was not clear if he meant that against outright invasion by Russia or even in instances such as the one that played out on Tuesday in Poland. 

In Tuesday's State Department press briefing, officials were asked whether the Biden administration remained committed to the president's pledge. "I don't want to speculate about hypotheticals," the State Department replied. Not exactly a resounding statement of support.  

In Poland, government spokesman Piotr Mueller told reporters that his country's leadership was holding an emergency meeting as a result of the "crisis situation."

The latest development in Russia's war on Ukraine could provide the pretext needed to provoke some version of World War III by dragging NATO into the conflict via Article 5, but concrete action in response to the missiles' presumably accidental strike in Poland has yet to develop as the world awaits a response from Warsaw and/or NATO. 

This is a developing story and may be updated. 

