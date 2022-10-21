J6 Committee Officially Demands Trump Testify

After voting unanimously to approve a subpoena at their last hearing, the House select committee probing the events of January 6th officially filed their demand for testimony and records from former President Donald Trump on Friday afternoon, giving Trump the opportunity, if he complies, to speak directly to the Democrats (plus outgoing GOP Reps. Liz Cheney (WY) and Adam Kinzinger (IL) on the committee as well as the American people.

In the subpoena addressed to Trump (embedded un full below), the J6 committee said the subpoena "calls for testimony regarding your dealings with multiple individuals who have now themselves invoked their Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination regarding their communications with you," actions the committee stated "related directly to [Trump] and [his] conduct. They provide specific examples where your truthful testimony under oath will be important," the committee explained.

"We recognize that a subpoena to a former President is a significant and historic action," the committee's letter continues, claiming "We do not take this action lightly. But as you likely know, you would not be the first former president to testify before Congress or to receive a congressional subpoena," the letter states before listing former president stretching from John Quincy Adams to Gerald Ford. The committee, of course, doesn't acknowledge the fact that their select committee and its goal of taking down the former president differs from the other former presidents and their appearances before congressional committees.

In a letter to Mr. Trump, Chair @BennieGThompson and Vice Chair @RepLizCheney underscored Trump’s central role in a deliberate, orchestrated effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and block the transfer of presidential power. pic.twitter.com/rg7R37YE11 — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) October 21, 2022

"This subpoena hereby orders the production of relevant documentary material as set forth on the attached schedule by November 4, 2022, followed by your participation in one or more days of deposition testimony, beginning on or about November 14, 2022, and continuing on subsequent days as necessary," the committee demanded. "The deposition will be under oath and will be led by the professional staff of the Select Committee—including multiple former federal prosecutors—as well as Members. As with all witnesses who are required to appear before the Select Committee, you may raise any relevant privilege objections to specific questions asked during your deposition. If, like other witnesses identified above, you intend to invoke your Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination for your testimony, please so inform the Select Committee promptly," the letter adds. "The Select Committee looks forward to your cooperation with this subpoena," the letter concludes.

But, while it remains uncertain how Trump and his legal team will respond to the committee's subpoena, Katie reported previously that the committee's decision to demand testimony from Trump himself could be one of their biggest missteps and end up backfiring in spectacular fashion as they try to wrap up their work before the new Congress — likely with a GOP majority — takes the reins of the House.

After the J6 Committee's earlier vote to subpoena Trump, the former president responded saying "Despite very poor television ratings, the Unselect Committee has perpetuated a show trial the likes of which this country has never seen before. There is no due process, no cross-examination, no 'real' Republican members, and no legitimacy since you do not talk about Election Fraud or not calling up the troops," Trump added. "It is a witch hunt of the highest level, a continuation of what has been going on for years."

Read the full subpoena letter below:



