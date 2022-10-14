Is the J6 Committee Decision to Subpoena Trump About to Backfire?

On Thursday the January 6th Committee unanimously voted to subpoena President Donald Trump for testimony in a last ditch effort for relevancy before the 2022 midterm elections.

1/6 committee votes to subpoena former President Trump — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 13, 2022

B) Inherent contempt is where Congress doesn't go to DoJ. But executes its own authority to hold Trump accountable. "Regular contempt" would involve a criminal referral to the DoJ for prosecution — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 13, 2022

But President Donald Trump isn't opposed to testifying and could hijack the process.

If the J6 Committee set out to make Trump a political pariah or keep him from running again, this ain’t it.



If he appears, regardless of what he says, their primetime Hollywood-produced hearings can’t out-entertainment Trump.



2016: Golden Escalator



2024: J6 Committee hearing? https://t.co/VOiK1kCJhe — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) October 13, 2022

Trump sent a lengthy letter Friday morning to Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson officially responding to the subpoena vote.

"Despite very poor television ratings, the Unselect Committee has perpetuated a show trial the likes of which this country has never seen before. There is no due process, no cross-examination, no “real” Republican members, and no legitimacy since you do not talk about Election Fraud or not calling up the troops. It is a witch hunt of the highest level, a continuation of what has been going on for years. You have not gone after the people that created the fraud, but rather great American Patriots who questioned it, as is their Constitutional right. These people have had their lives ruined as your Committee sits back and basks in the glow," Trump wrote. "The people of this Country will not stand for unequal justice under the law, or Liberty and Justice for some. Election Day is coming. We demand answers on the Crime of the Century."

You can read the full letter here:

Trump response to J6 Committee subpoena vote by Katie Pavlich on Scribd

Meanwhile, if Republicans take back the House in November, it's expected the Committee will be disbanded. It's unlikely Trump would testify before November 8.



