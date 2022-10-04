The Daily Show Roasts Kamala Harris' Remarks As Worse Than HBO's 'VEEP'

The Daily Show hosted by Trevor Noah is, like most mainstream culture factories, usually irreparably biased toward helping the left advance its causes — but even the libs at The Daily Show have their limit, apparently.

Rather than its usual gushing about our Vice President Kamala Harris, The Daily Show took a jab at the VP by comparing Harris to fictional Vice President Selina Meyer from HBO's 'VEEP' comedy — a show where everything that can go wrong does go wrong and the VP is a useless scandal magnet whose staff is as inept as she is.

The video montage — pairing actual Kamala Harris remarks with what the 'VEEP' writers' room came up with as the most useless speeches for their television VP — shows how much of a parody Harris is in real life.

Here are the quotes from the compilation — without attribution to VP Harris or fictional VP Meyer — to highlight how they are nearly indistinguishable.

Think you know which ones are from speeches given Harris and not from a workshopped HBO script? Keep scrolling for the video to find out. Again, some of these were quotes from the sitting vice president, and some of these were created by Emmy-winning writers as examples of embarrassing nonsense.

"My fellow Americans, words have many meanings — and sometimes instead of conveying our meaning, they can suggest other meanings"

"When we talk about the children of the community, they are the children of the community."

"Well, we are the United States of America because we are united, and we are states."

"I'm talking about the significance of the passage of time, right, the significance of the passage of time — so when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time."

"Whatever we have in store cannot be known. The past was once the future, the future is, I should say, unknown."

"We gotta take this stuff seriously, as seriously as you are, because you have been forced to have to take it seriously."

"Obesity is a serious disease and it needs to be taken seriously."

"You need to get to go, and need to be able to get where you need to go to do the work, and get home."

"I hope that clarifies the issue and this can be the last word on those words."

"Certain issues are just settled... no that's right, and that's why I do believe that we are living, sadly, in real unsettled times."

The Veep reboot looks amazing pic.twitter.com/6qwJdcmFBA — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 3, 2022

The two are, unfortunately, almost indistinguishable. The only notable difference is that Selina Meyer — played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus — is not working at the highest levels of the United States government. Whereas Harris, the actual vice president, is a mere nearly octogenarian heartbeat away from being the leader of the free world. But sure, everything's fine and the "adults are in charge" now, right?

The fact that 'The Daily Show' is now poking fun at Harris is notable, given that Trevor Noah and his crew championed Harris throughout the 2020 primaries and general election cycle — mocking her conservative critics as sexist or racist. Apparently, as with most things for liberals, it's only okay when *they* point out Democrats' flaws.