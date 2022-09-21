Biden Begs for Billions in New COVID 'Emergency' Funds Despite Declaring Pandemic 'Over'

More fallout continues from President Biden's 60 Minutes interview that aired Sunday, especially over his declaration that the COVID-19 pandemic was "over."

You'd be right to question his claim, given Biden previously declared America's "independence" from COVID during July Fourth celebrations in 2021. But Biden's confusing and contradictory positions on COVID — like many issues — are reinforced by his request the same week for more than $22 billion in new "emergency" funding for the federal COVID-19 response.

Somehow, in Biden's mind, the pandemic is "over," but it's still an emergency that requires another $22 billion for federal action. It's nonsensical, and therefore incredibly on-brand for Biden and his administration.

Joe Biden asked Congress to pass $22 billion in new pandemic funding THIS WEEK because he said the pandemic was NOT over!



Now that Biden says the pandemic is over, he should END the military COVID vax mandate and STOP making young children wear masks in Head Start! https://t.co/vfuIzFLGJe — Rep. Mary Miller (@RepMaryMiller) September 19, 2022

Congress — controlled by Biden's party — hasn't heeded the White House's calls to pass more COVID funding, a fact that Karine Jean-Pierre has pointed out in multiple press briefings. And now, with Biden declaring the pandemic over, they're even more unlikely to give $22 billion to the White House for COVID response.

Republicans in Congress — who are wisely trying to prevent the Biden administration from spending even more taxpayer dollars — reacted appropriately on Twitter. The gist of their sentiment: We knew the pandemic was over, now stop trying to throw money at the virus and ease up on Americans who've been penalized for not consenting to government edicts.

The pandemic has been over for a while, but that hasn’t stopped Joe Biden from sending billions of taxpayer $$ to college grads or for requesting $22.4 billion in taxpayer dollars for “COVID relief.”



Stop the insanity! — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) September 19, 2022

Last night, Biden finally admitted the pandemic is over.



The only thing worse than him crippling our military over his vaccine mandate and lying to the American people about the threat of the virus is him actively pushing for $22.4 billion in more “COVID relief” spending. — Rep. David Schweikert (@RepDavid) September 19, 2022

I’m glad Joe Biden finally admitted that the pandemic is over.



Is his Department of Justice going to drop its lawsuit to force Americans to wear masks on public transportation? — Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) September 20, 2022

In response to Biden's claim that the pandemic had ended, many "experts" and officials within his administration did what they often do: damage control for the president to claim he didn't mean what he said.

Biden: "The pandemic is over."



Every other admin official: "He didn't mean it."



I'm sure walking back Biden's statement has nothing to do with the Democrats' push for an additional $22 billion in COVID relief funding...https://t.co/FLJ9xP19EC — Brian Babin (@RepBrianBabin) September 20, 2022

But the walking back will have to be substantial if the White House thinks it can convince enough members of Congress to vote for another $22 billion in emergency COVID funding as they tussle over a stopgap budget bill and try to get home to campaign before November's midterms that are now just weeks away.