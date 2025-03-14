VIP
We’re Done Tolerating the Sowing of Hatred
Pam Bondi Warns Donors Behind Left-Wing Violence Targeting Teslas Will Be Punished

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | March 14, 2025 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has vowed to take aggressive legal action against those responsible for funding left-wing violence following a string of vandalism incidents at Elon Musk's Tesla dealerships. In response to these destructive acts, Bondi emphasized that her team is committed to prosecuting those who support or finance such criminal activities. Her comments reflect growing concerns over the increasing targeting of private businesses and high-profile individuals, particularly those associated with President Donald Trump’s administration.

On Friday, Bondi issued a stark warning to those who perpetrated violence regarding the vandalism of Tesla vehicles, charging stations, and dealerships. The rage of left-wing protestors comes amid the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) crackdown on wasteful spending and fraud within the federal government. 

While this vandal might think they’re slick, Bondi promised their violent actions won't go unpunished. 

“I have already directed an investigation be opened to see, how is this being funded? Who is behind this, doing this?” Bondi asked during an interview on Fox News. 

“We’re coming after you,” Bondi warned, aiming her remarks to anyone who touches a Tesla, goes to a dealership, or does anything to incite violence or vandalism. 

“You better watch out,” she forewarned to donors who are financially funding the acts of violence. 

“We’re going to find out who you are,” she added. 

There has been an increase in "I bought this before we knew Elon was crazy" and red, circular cancel symbols with Musk’s name stickers attached to car bumpers in the middle. 

Trump has reiterated his dedication to supporting the entrepreneur’s electric vehicle company during this pivotal moment. Earlier this week, the former president sent Elon Musk an $80,000 check for a Tesla, which he claimed would be a gift for his 17-year-old granddaughter. In the wake of this gesture, Tesla’s valuation experienced a modest increase, though its shares have fallen by 32 percent over the past month.

BREAKING: Dems Suffer Total Defeat As Senate Advances Spending Bill Matt Vespa
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) sent a letter to the Justice Department and FBI demanding it investigate the Tesla attacks. 

The House DOGE Subcommittee referenced three recent incidents widely reported by the media. Last week, several Tesla charging stations near Boston were set ablaze. In Portland, Oregon, a Tesla dealership was targeted, with cars damaged and gunshots fired. Additionally, multiple Tesla Cybertrucks were vandalized in a Seattle parking lot.

