Donald Trump

DOJ Moves to Unseal Mar-a-Lago Raid Warrant, Property Receipt

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: Aug 11, 2022 3:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
DOJ Moves to Unseal Mar-a-Lago Raid Warrant, Property Receipt

Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Merrick Garland announced — in a delayed press conference — on Thursday that the Department of Justice instructed Florida authorities to unseal the search warrant obtained to raid former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago retreat, along with a property receipt showing items seized by the FBI during their hours-long search of Trump's "Southern White House."

"Just now, the Justice Department has filed a motion in the Southern District of Florida to unseal a search warrant and property receipt relating to a court-approved search that the FBI conducted earlier this week," Garland explained.  

Biden's attorney general also explained that he "personally approved" seeking the warrant that led to the raid on the former president's home, something Garland said his department does not take "lightly."

The AG said the decision to move for the warrant and associated documents to be unsealed was made "in light of the former president's public confirmation of the search, the surrounding circumstances, and the substantial public interest in this matter."

Garland then made an attempt to defend his reputation and the credibility of the Department of Justice, saying "adherence to the rule of law is the bedrock principle" of his department, defined by the AG as "applying the law evenly without fear or favor." Garland claimed that on his watch "that is precisely what the DOJ is doing."

Seemingly feeling the heat and taking a rather defensive tone, Garland said he "will not stand by silently" when the Department of Justice or FBI's "integrity is attacked."

Following his brief statement, AG Garland refused to take questions from reporters assembled at the Department of Justice and, much like the president he serves, walked away as they shouted their queries. 

Recommended
Merrick Garland Is a Lunatic
Ann Coulter

Garland's announcement that the DOJ moved to unseal the warrant comes after a magistrate judge in Florida ordered the Justice Department to respond to such requests from government watchdog Judicial Watch and media outlets. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Why Fox News' Segment With a Top House Republican Was an Extreme Disappointment
Matt Vespa

New Poll Shows Liz Cheney Getting Absolutely Crushed
Spencer Brown

So, That's Why Lisa Murkowski Was Reportedly Silent About the New Voting System in Alaska
Matt Vespa

Judge Orders DOJ Must Respond to Motion Seeking Mar-a-Lago Search Warrant
Spencer Brown
Over 100 Days Since Leak, Judicial Crisis Network Ad Calls Out Merrick Garland for Endangering Justices
Rebecca Downs

Barack Obama Has Missing Records. When Will the FBI Ransack His House?
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Bob Gorrell
View Cartoon
Most Popular