'Intolerable': Republicans Promise Investigation of FBI Raid at Mar-A-Lago

As Townhall reported, President Trump's "Southern White House" was raided by the FBI on Monday and the mainstream media reacted exactly as you'd expect. More "the walls are closing in" chaos that overlooked a major consequence of the Biden administration's top law enforcement agency going after the former president: unity within a Republican Party following an unprecedented move by the Biden administration that won't do anything but motivate Republicans and widen the enthusiasm gap that's formed between GOP and Dem voters with less than 99 days until the midterm elections. Here's what the GOP is saying and a preview of what the FBI can look forward to if Republicans take control of Congress in November.

Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis reacted on Twitter saying "The raid of [Mar-A-Lago] is another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents, while people like Hunter Biden get treated with kid gloves. Now the Regime is getting another 87k IRS agents to wield against its adversaries?" he questioned. "Banana Republic."

"Absolute power corrupts absolutely," remarked Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, invoking Lord Acton. "Countless times we have examples of Democrats flouting the law and abusing power with no recourse," she reminded. "Democrats continually weaponize the bureaucracy against Republicans. This raid is outrageous. This abuse of power must stop and the only way to do that is to elect Republicans in November," McDaniel declared.

"The FBI raid on President Trump’s home is an unprecedented political weaponization of the Justice Department," said South Dakota GOP Governor Kristi Noem in reaction to the news. "They’ve been after President Trump as a candidate, as President, and now as a former President. Using the criminal justice system in this manner is un-American," she added.

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) released a statement saying "I've seen enough. The Department of Justice has reached an intolerable state of weaponized politicization. When Republicans take back the House, we will conduct immediate oversight of this department, follow the facts, and leave no stone unturned," McCarthy pledged. "Attorney General Garland, preserve your documents and clear your calendar.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) echoed McCarthy's call for oversight, saying "the GOP must set up a Select Committee to investigate the FBI’s politically-motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago and on ALL the fraudulent persecution of President Trump from our government. This cannot wait," she said. "We are turning into a banana republic at record speed."

"The only thing missing from the unprecedented FBI raid at President Trump’s home is Muammar Gaddafi’s sunglasses and cap on Joe Biden," quipped GOP Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona.

Other Republicans pointed to the two standards of justice — one for Republicans and one for Democrats — on display in the FBI's raid.

"What does the FBI know about Hunter Biden?" asked Congressman Jody Hice (R-GA).

"Hunter Biden skates free while DOJ executes a political plot to destroy lives of political opponents," noted Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), chairman of the Republican Study Committee. "This is un-American and Jim Jordan led Judiciary Committee hearings in January can’t come soon enough!" he added.