WaPo: DOJ Says They've Opened Criminal Probe on Trump

We’re in the Twilight Zone. It’s a horrible, sad tale of some people who cannot let the 2016 election go. They relive the same day. It’s the political adaptation of the story of Sisyphus. The Left thinks they can get Trump. They’re glued to every update of whatever probe is supposedly taking down the former president, and then they get disappointed when nothing comes of it. The rock rolls down the hill until the next lefty attempt to indict Trump starts. We saw this with Russian collusion, Trump’s taxes, and now January 6. Trump is like Neo from The Matrix dodging all of these shoddy attempts to take him down. The legal crusade to take down Trump has been a lengthy endeavor. The countless hours devoted to this campaign must be a world record, and everyone but the Left knows it will end in defeat. If there is a victory, it’ll be a pyrrhic one.

I guess one could argue that 2020 was a pyrrhic victory. Trump is gone, but the losses the Democrats are about to suffer this year could make liberals question what they have gained besides an economy in recession and an old president who is mentally adrift. Last night, The Washington Post reported that the Department of Justice opened a criminal probe against Trump over his actions on January 6. We’re back to the ‘walls are closing in’ war cries from the Left. How many of these have we heard in the past five years (via WaPo):

The Justice Department is investigating President Donald Trump’s actions as part of its criminal probe of efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, according to four people familiar with the matter. Prosecutors who are questioning witnesses before a grand jury — including two top aides to Vice President Mike Pence — have asked in recent days about conversations with Trump, his lawyers, and others in his inner circle who sought to substitute Trump allies for certified electors from some states Joe Biden won, according to two people familiar with the matter. Both spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. The prosecutors have asked hours of detailed questions about meetings Trump led in December 2020 and January 2021; his pressure campaign on Pence to overturn the election; and what instructions Trump gave his lawyers and advisers about fake electors and sending electors back to the states, the people said. Some of the questions focused directly on the extent of Trump’s involvement in the fake-elector effort led by his outside lawyers, including John Eastman and Rudy Giuliani, these people said. In addition, Justice Department investigators in April received phone records of key officials and aides in the Trump administration, including his former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, according to two people familiar with the matter. That effort is another indicator of how expansive the Jan. 6 probe had become, well before the high-profile, televised House hearings in June and July on the subject.

I don’t care. You don’t have to care either because you all know how this will end. If Trump were a Kremlin agent, the solid evidence, the smoking gun, would have been revealed. It hasn’t because it’s a fake news story. Trump being delinquent on his taxes would have been leaked by now too. There’s nothing. Trump is going to run again in 2024. I think these last-minute Hail Mary attempts to disqualify him via legal episode show the level of panic from the other side because if Biden is at the helm in 2024, he will lose in a landslide.