Oh, So That's What Biden's Doing This Week...

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
 @itsspencerbrown
Posted: Aug 08, 2022 10:10 AM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

In the year since President Joe Biden was caught apparently off-guard by the rapid fall of Afghanistan to Taliban fighters while he tried to enjoy an August vacation, he seemingly is still not willing to let a world on edge deter his escape from Washington. 

According to a new Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) posted by the Federal Aviation Administration, temporary flight restrictions will be instituted in the skies around Kiawah Island, South Carolina from the afternoon of August 10 until the evening of August 17. 

As The New York Post's Miranda Devine noted, Kiawah Island has been a frequent vacation spot for the Bidens, with then-VP Joe Biden spending time there in 2009, 2013, and 2015. 

On Monday morning, the White House officially confirmed the trip in its weekly guidance for the president's week. On Wednesday, August 10, "[t]he President and the First Lady will travel to Kiawah Island, South Carolina."

The Bidens' weeklong trip to South Carolina comes as Americans struggle to make ends meet amid 40-year high inflation, a newly confirmed recession, and soaring interest rates. Credit card debt is skyrocketing as Americans find themselves unable to make ends meet as living to paycheck-to-paycheck still fails to close the gap for more expensive goods and services. 

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is preparing a new package of aid for Ukraine — even though there are increasing questions about whether American contributions to Ukraine's war effort are making it to their intended destinations and recipients. And in the Pacific, China continues to escalate its live fire drills around Taiwan following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei. 

Most Popular