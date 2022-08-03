It Seems Pelosi Wasn't Just Drinking When He Was Arrested for a DUI, Per Court Records

Editor's Note: This story has been updated below to include Mr. Pelosi's plea in his DUI case.

In the Paul Pelosi DUI saga, new court records provide even more details about the night House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband had his run-in with California Highway Patrol and Napa County authorities following a late-night crash.

We already knew that on May 28, Paul Pelosi was nabbed for an alleged DUI after wrecking his vehicle — and that the authorities had dash and/or body cam footage of their response to the scene that law enforcement has previously refused to release. Authorities had also not released information about the scene of the crash or the condition of Mr. Pelosi or the other driver. But thanks to new court documents obtained by Fox News Digital, we know more about what went down and how Mr. Pelosi behaved when officers arrived.

Paul Pelosi, who was driving a Porsche, crashed into a Jeep — the driver of which has remained anonymous as "John Doe" — after 10:15 p.m. leaving both vehicles with "major collision damage." When officers arrived, Pelosi was buckled into the driver's seat, leaving little doubt that he was operating the Porsche when it collided with the other vehicle. He handed over his driver's license...along with a card for the "11-99 Foundation."

According to the 11-99 Foundation website, it provides "emergency assistance to California Highway Patrol employees and scholarships to their children." Donation levels show that a membership card is provided for a minimum gift between $3,000 to $100,000. While we still haven't seen footage or heard directly from the responding officers it sure seems like Pelosi was trying to signal his financial support for law enforcement in an attempt to sway the officers' handling of his situation in a favorable direction. A "get out of jail free" card, of sorts.

At the same time, Paul Pelosi showed "signs of impairment" during an evaluation by officers who "observed objective signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication" including eyes that were "red/watery." The complaint against Pelosi also explains that the House Speaker's husband "was unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred, and he had a strong odor of an alcohol beverage emanating from his breath." It turns out Pelosi's BAC was .082 percent — over the .08 legal limit.

Text of the full complaint filed in Napa County explains further:

On May 28th, 2022, at approximately 2217 hours, a 911 call was placed, reporting a traffic collision on State Route 29 at [REDACTED]. Medical units and law enforcement were dispatched. Medical units from CalFire were the first on scene, followed shortly thereafter by a deputy from the Napa County Sheriff's Department. Two separate vehicles sustained major collision damage and were both located just east of the SR 29 and Oakville Cross intersection. At the time of initial contact, Mr. Paul Pelosi was the sole occupant of his Porsche and seated in the driver's seat. Victim John Doe was contacted standing outside his sport utility vehicle. Both Mr. Pelosi and Mr. Doe declined medical treatment on scene. When California Highway Patrol (CHP) arrived, they began an investigation into the crash. Mr. Pelosi handed officers his driver's license and an "11-99 Foundation" card when asked for identification. CHP officers observed objective signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication coming from Mr. Pelosi (his eyes appeared red/watery, he was unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred, and he had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath). Mr. Pelosi was asked a serious of pre-Field Sobriety Test questions. Mr. Pelosi performed a series of explained and demonstrated field sobriety tests, which he completed showing signs of impairment. CHP determined Mr. Pelosi was the proximate cause of the collision. At that time, Mr. Pelosi was placed under arrest for violation of 23153(a) CVC. Mr. Pelosi was transported to the California Highway Patrol office in Napa where a sample of his blood was taken at 0032 hours. The blood sample was submitted to the California Department of Justice laboratory where subsequent testing showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.082%. On June 2nd, 2022, Mr. Doe was interviewed by Napa County District Attorney Investigators. Mr. Doe reported the day after the collision, he had pain to his upper right arm, right shoulder, and neck. Mr. Doe stated it was difficult to lift things with his right arm and he was suffering from headaches that had not been present prior to the collision. Mr. Doe stated he had not missed any days from work, though he is more tired in the afternoons than he was prior to the collision. He is seeking medical care with his physician.

Another court record outlining the charges Mr. Pelosi faces includes a detail leading to more eyebrow-raising.

The first count Pelosi faces, DUI causing injury, charges Paul Pelosi with a misdemeanor (emphasis added) for allegedly "unlawfully, while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and a drug and under their combined influence, drive a vehicle and in so driving, concurrently did an act forbidden by law and neglected a duty imposed by law which proximately caused bodily injury to John Doe."

Paul Pelosi's attorney Amanda Bevins was dismissive of the drug reference in a statement to Fox News Digital, saying "I believe that the drug reference is part of the statutory boilerplate language in the complaint." More information will come to light on Wednesday when Paul Pelosi is formally arraigned in Napa County Superior Court on the two charges stemming from his crash. Mr. Pelosi is not expected to make an in-person appearance.

His wife, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is in Asia on official travel and has remained mum on the investigation and so far refused to comment on the incident since a statement saying the Speaker was on the East Coast at the time of the crash.

UPDATE:

In his formal arraignment on Wednesday, Paul Pelosi plead "not guilty" to the two DUI charges against him. His next court date is August 23 at 9:00 a.m. PT. In the meantime, Speaker Pelosi's husband will remain out of jail on his own recognizance.