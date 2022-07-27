217 Democrats Just Went On-Record Saying They Don't Support Border Patrol Agents

Democrats in the House of Representatives took both their opposition to law enforcement and their support for a lawless border to a new low on Tuesday evening when they blocked consideration of a mere resolution expressing Congress' support for the heroic border patrol agents who are fighting to keep America safe — despite the chaos caused by Biden's border crisis and baseless smears from his administration.

The resolution from GOP congressman Michael Guest of Mississippi is simple:

Expressing continued support for all U.S. Border Patrol agents who carry out the important mission of securing our borders.

The resolution goes on to explain the baseless smear of border agents that the Biden administration and Democrats engaged in against the agents accused of whipping illegal immigrants crossing into the U.S. via the Rio Grande without critical analysis:

Whereas President Joe Biden rushed to judgement and publicly declared, ‘‘It’s outrageous. I promise you, those people will pay.’’, referring to Horse Patrol agents before an internal investigation ever took place; Whereas Vice President Kamala Harris said, ‘‘What I saw depicted about those individuals on horseback treating human beings the way they were, was horrible.’’; Whereas former Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, ‘‘I don’t think anyone seeing the footage would think it was acceptable or appropriate.’’; Whereas Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas accused Horse Patrol agents of weaponizing a horse to aggressively attack a child, but the investigation found that no children or adults were attacked; Whereas Secretary Mayorkas rushed to judge U.S. Border Patrol agents and guaranteed the review would be completed ‘‘in days – not weeks’’;

Speaking in support of his resolution on the House floor, Rep. Guest explained that "the morale of our border agents remains low due to extreme pressure and long hours exacerbated by the president's border crisis. The last thing they need is their elected officials to turn their backs on them or, in cases such as Del Rio, publicly betray them," he added.

FLOOR ALERT: @HouseDemocrats blocked @HouseGOP requests to consider @RepMichaelGuest's resolution to show support for our brave border patrol, who are facing the impossible task of securing Biden's open border that’s created the worst humanitarian & security crisis in history. pic.twitter.com/Jzwr5v37x8 — House Rules Republicans (@RulesReps) July 26, 2022

Border agents, Guest continued, "need to know that their elected officials stand with them, not in opposition to them, to secure our border and end this crisis that is bringing drugs into our country they are endangering the lives of law enforcement agents, American citizens, and the immigrants themselves."

Instead of backing Border Patrol agents, 217 Democrats voted against the resolution, defeating the measure.

The full text of the resolution can be viewed below:



