Wacky Wednesday: Pikes Peak Peanut Pusher and More

There's enough negative America-is-burning, Biden-is-a-disaster, sky-is-falling news out there so, for some lighter fare to temporarily distract from a nation on decline thanks to the work of Democrats, Townhall is reviving a weekly roundup of wacky stories from across the country and around the world. In no particular order, here are six stories from the weirder but lighter side of the internet.

Mutt Mixup

A woman dropped her dog off at the groomers earlier this year, then returned and found her freshly trimmed and bathed dog smelling good and looking better. Four months later, and confused about the change in the pup's behavior, she was informed the groomer had sent the wrong dog home with her. Via The Mirror:

After four months of caring for the dog, the woman's mum received an unexpected phone call from the groomer, who explained how there had been an awful mix up. "My mother got a call from the groomer. The call consisted of her asking my mother to bring Emma to a meeting at her shop immediately because another dog owner asked her the same question [about their dog's recent unusual behaviour] just the other day. The groomer, who couldn't be more apologetic about the situation, dropped off gift baskets with a note again explaining how sorry she was this happened.

Free Movies, But Only for Gingers

Amid this week's heatwave in Europe, one theater chain is offering a way to cool off — but only for... gingers? Via UK Independent:

On Monday 18 and Tuesday 19 July, red-haired people – whom studies have found to be more sensitive to the sun than others – will be able to see a film at any Showcase cinema for free. One ticket per red-haired person can be claimed per day, at local box offices, and there will be no reimbursements for previously purchased tickets. Mark Barlow, UK general manager for Showcase Cinemas, said: “While the UK enjoys some much-needed sunny weather, we know how hard some people find the heat." "That’s why, to tackle the heatwave, we’re offering redheads free entry to our cinema screens this Monday and Tuesday, so they’ll be able to enjoy some of the amazing films on offer in the comfort of our air-conditioned cinema screens and ensure they stay protected from the sun."

Pikes Peak Peanut Pusher

In what is surprisingly not a first, a local Colorado Springs resident gained attention for pushing a peanut to the 14,115-foot summit of Pikes Peak — with his nose. Bob Salem became the fourth individual to attain the obscure title, but he now holds the speed record for accomplishing the feat in just seven days, beating the standing record of eight days. Via KRCC:

To avoid the heat — and the distractions — Salem said he did most of his pushing after dark. "When I did it in the daylight and stuff I'd have to stop every 10 minutes, five minutes, and take some pictures, talk to some people and do all that kind of stuff so it kind of dragged on the trip a little," he said. He estimates that he used nearly two dozen peanuts throughout the week. Some fell into cracks between rocks on the trail and he wasn't able to retrieve them. Starting out, the plan was for someone to go along with Salem to carry his backpack and supplies. That fell through, though, so he did the entire trip by himself, hiking a ways and leaving his backpack as far as he could make it, turning around and then doing the trip up again, with his peanut. "I don't feel sore or anything but I know I lost some weight, " Salem said. "My muscles are fine, it was just doing the back and forth that really took it out of me." Salem said he ate peanuts, pop tarts, bananas, and crackers for fuel.

Record-Setting Wiener Catching

A man in Idaho reclaimed his world record for farthest hot dog throw — beating the standing record by more than ten feet — caught in a bun, thanks to some help from his colleagues and an unknown number of dropped hot dogs. Via UPI:

David Rush, who has broken nearly 250 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, originally held the record in 2019, when Jake Smith threw a hot dog 105 feet to where Rush caught it in a bun. The record was broken twice in the meantime, with the most recent title sitting at 156 feet, 2 inches. Rush said multiple attempts over the course of multiple days ended with Russell Phillips throwing a hot dog 167 feet and 5 inches to where Rush caught it in a bun.

Big Bird Gone Bad

An emu on the lam caused traffic jams and led police on a chase through North Houston as the flightless bird had what appeared to be a flappy free for all of sorts in local neighborhoods and interchanges. Via Houston Chronicle:

Someone's emu escaped in the North Houston on Thursday, blocking traffic as it casually pranced through city streets. Some social media users mistook the large, flightless bird for an ostrich (they're related, but smaller in size). Twitter user @RatchetNerd_ posted a video from her car of the emu crossing in front of a stoplight at the intersection of Beltway 8 and Imperial Valley Drive as vehicles halted to allow it to pass. "Y'all it's a whole ostrich in the street," she said in the video as she chuckled. "I cannot make this up. There is an entire ostrich. Twitter user @TheEthelBeavers even alerted KHOU 11 of the loose emu near 350 North Sam Houston Parkway and asked for help. "Not sure he should be hanging around McDonalds," she wrote. The Houston Police Department said they responded to a traffic hazard around 3:50 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Imperial Valley Drive and Esplanade Boulevard in North Houston, according to the Houston Chronicle. Police said the emu was eventually corralled and released to its owner.

Surprise Pool Guest

A homeowner in Chesapeake, Virginia found a five-year-old alligator doing the gator-paddle in their backyard swimming pool, but that's not where the story ends. The gator, appropriately named Splash, was an escapee from a local animal park, whose owner Jakc Baugus had pretty much given up hope of finding his missing reptile until it turned up doing laps in someone's backyard. Via ABC13: