Eight Anti-Woke TV Shows to Watch

Hollywood, long ago, lost its collective mind. Rather than real stories about American grit or comedies that are actually funny, the entertainment industry has turned its back on the majority of Americans in order to appease the wokesters who inhabit liberal dystopian enclaves along the coasts. If you, like us, are sick of bring preached at any time you turn on the TV by people you wouldn't leave your children or dog with, look no further. Here are eight tv shows — in no particular order — you can stream right now that are actually entertaining and definitely not politically correct.

Peaky Blinders — TV-MA, Netflix

Britain is a mixture of despair and hedonism in 1919 in the aftermath of the Great War. Returning soldiers, newly minted revolutions and criminal gangs are fighting for survival in a nation rocked by economic upheaval. One of the most powerful gangs of the time is the Peaky Blinders, run by returning war hero Thomas Shelby and his family. But Thomas has bigger ambitions than just running the streets. When a crate of guns goes missing, he recognizes an opportunity to advance in the world because crime may pay but legitimate business pays better. Trying to rid Britain of its crime is Inspector Chester Campbell, who arrives from Belfast to try to achieve that goal. —Netflix

Last Man Standing — TV-PG, Hulu

Mike Baxter is a happily married father of three daughters who finds himself the odd man out as he tries to maintain his manliness in a home surrounded by women. Mike tries to escape all the female drama at home in the warm, manly embrace of his job at the Outdoor Man store, a sporting goods emporium where he is marketing director. He also revels in his Outdoor Man vlog, which he uses as a pulpit for his opinions -- which often have nothing to do with the store's merchandise. When he's supposed to be selling mountain bikes or kayaks, he somehow ends up spouting off about the environment, health care, international politics or any other topic occupying his mind. —Hulu

The Terminal List — 18+, Amazon Prime Video

Navy SEAL Commander James Reece turns to vengeance as he investigates the mysterious forces behind the murder of his entire platoon. Free from the military’s command structure, Reece applies the lessons he’s learned from nearly two decades of warfare to hunt down the people responsible. —Amazon Prime Video

Bonus: Townhall's Katie Pavlich makes a cameo and China is called out by name as the evil empire that it is.

Band of Brothers — TV-MA, HBO Max

They were ordinary men, swept up in the most extraordinary conflict in history. This landmark ten-part miniseries based on Stephen E. Ambrose's best-seller recounts the remarkable achievements of an elite team of U.S. paratroopers whose World War II exploits are as incredible as they are true. —HBO

Clarkson's Farm — 16+, Amazon Prime Video

An intense, arduous and frequently hilarious year in the life of Britain’s most unlikely farmer, Jeremy Clarkson. Join Jeremy and his rag-tag band of agricultural associates as they face-up to a backdrop of unhelpful weather, disobedient animals, unresponsive crops and an unexpected pandemic. This is Jeremy Clarkson as you’ve never seen him before. —Amazon Prime Video

After Top Gear and The Grand Tour, Jeremy Clarkson turned to his homestead in the countryside and set about becoming a farmer wanting to produce and sell the fruits of his labor. What follows is an often laugh-inducing misadventure that shows the hardship of being a farmer, the burden of government intervention, and the fulfillment that comes from working hard.

Archer — TV-MA, Hulu

The suave, confident and devastatingly handsome Sterling Archer may be the world’s greatest spy, but he still has issues with his friends and colleagues who live to undermine and betray one another. Whether set in 1940s Los Angeles, the jungles of South America or the dangerous islands of the South Pacific, ``Archer,'' this animated comedy spans time and place to navigate Sterling, Lana, Malory, Cheryl/Carol/Charlotte, Cyril, Pam, Ray and Krieger’s misguided misadventures that range from attempting to save the world from nuclear disaster to selling illegal narcotics to Colombian cartels. —Hulu

Anything but politically correct, Archer is a show that features the late Jessica Walter (Lucille Bluth on Arrested Development) as the perhaps a bit overbearing mother and boss of Sterling Archer. The fictional spy agency the crew works at began as "ISIS," but was changed for...obvious reasons. All seasons are on Hulu and the short episodes are great for quick laughs, often at the expense of identity politics or environmental groups.

24 — TV-14, Hulu

Kiefer Sutherland stars as Jack Bauer in this unique television series in which the entire season takes place in one day, with each of the 24 episodes covering one hour and told in real time. —Hulu

If you missed 24 when it was on TV or haven't seen it in awhile, it's hard to find a show that's as unabashedly pro-American as 24. The cast — led by Kiefer Sutherland as Counterterrorist Unit (CTU) agent Jack Bauer — rises to the occasion each season which takes place over one 24-hour day to defend the United States against threats from the middle east, Mexican drug cartels, China, Russia,

The Grand Tour — 16+, Amazon Prime Video