Here's How Many Voters Biden Drove Into the GOP's Camp Last Year

From the halls of Congress to the airwaves of CNN and MSNBC and pages of The Washington Post and New York Times, Democrats and liberal pundits have been ignoring reality and predicting that the GOP is a dying political party without supporters and drawing its final gasps. But, according to new analysis of voting registration records by The Associated Press, there's even more evidence that Republicans' red wave is going to look more like a tsunami.

"A political shift is beginning to take hold across the U.S. as tens of thousands of suburban swing voters who helped fuel the Democratic Party’s gains in recent years are becoming Republicans," AP reported before dropping its damning findings:

More than 1 million voters across 43 states have switched to the Republican Party over the last year, according to voter registration data analyzed by The Associated Press. The previously unreported number reflects a phenomenon that is playing out in virtually every region of the country — Democratic and Republican states along with cities and small towns — in the period since President Joe Biden replaced former President Donald Trump.

Yep, more than a million voters switched their registrations since Biden took office proving that not only is he failing to build America back better as a country, but he's also failing to build a winning coalition for his party. He's making America worse, and he's dragging his party down with him.

As AP's analysis found by drilling down, the biggest losses for Democrats are among some of its most critical voters:

[N]owhere is the shift more pronounced — and dangerous for Democrats — than in the suburbs, where well-educated swing voters who turned against Trump’s Republican Party in recent years appear to be swinging back. Over the last year, far more people are switching to the GOP across suburban counties from Denver to Atlanta and Pittsburgh and Cleveland. Republicans also gained ground in counties around medium-size cities such as Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Raleigh, North Carolina; Augusta, Georgia; and Des Moines, Iowa.

To state the obvious, AP explains that the conclusions of its data "about party switchers present a dire warning for Democrats who were already concerned about the macro effects shaping the political landscape this fall."

Twisting the knife a bit, AP's report notes that "Democrats have no clear strategy to address Biden’s weak popularity and voters’ overwhelming fear that the country is headed in the wrong direction with their party in charge." Bing. No wonder "the Democratic National Committee declined to comment when asked about the recent surge in voters switching to the GOP," according to AP.

It's worth noting that some Democrats (and Republicans) switch their party registration in order to cast votes in the opposing party's primaries in order to try to set their preferred candidate up against a weaker one, and they generally then vote for the Democrat candidate in the general election. But, as AP adds, "the scope and breadth of the party switching suggests something much bigger at play."

Zooming out a bit from the suburb-level analysis, AP also highlights the state-level growth in Republican voter registration that is going to further hurt Democrats at the ballot box in November in key states ahead of the next presidential election in 2024:

In Iowa, Democrats used to hold the advantage in party changers by a 2-to-1 margin. That’s flipped over the last year, with Republicans ahead by a similar amount. The same dramatic shift is playing out in Ohio. In Florida, Republicans captured 58 percent of party switchers during those last years of the Trump era. Now, over the last year, they command 70 percent. And in Pennsylvania, the Republicans went from 58 to 63 percent of party changers.

If Democrats want to turn things around, they've haven't showed any inclination to do so. Rather than responding to crises or showing action to alleviate the pain felt by Americans, they've only doubled-down on their policies that caused crisis after crisis and triggered 40-year high inflation in the first place.