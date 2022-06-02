New York Judge Has More Bad News for Michael Avenatti

Disgraced and already incarcerated creepy porn lawyer Michael Avenatti learned his fate on Thursday following his conviction on charges stemming from defrauding former client and porn star Stormy Daniels — and his time in prison just got a few years longer.

As Townhall reported in February, Avenatti was convicted on one charge of wide fraud — which carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison — and another of aggravated identity theft, a charge that carries a mandatory two-year prison sentence, for cheating Daniels out of some $300,000 she was owed for a book about former President Donald Trump.

Ultimately, Avenatti was sentenced to just four years in prison for defrauding Daniels, 30 months of which will be concurrent with a previously given sentence he earned himself with attempts to extort $25 million from Nike. Judge Jesse M. Furman characterized Avenatti's "craven and egregious" crimes as being committed "out of desperation" and the result of "blind ambition."

Judge:



FOUR years for Avenatti, a portion of which is concurrent to his other sentence in the Nike case.



So it's an additional two-and-a-half years. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) June 2, 2022

The judge in his case denied Avenatti's request to wear a suit for Thursday's sentencing, so he had to appear in a standard-issue jumpsuit, and his repeated requests for a remote sentencing were also denied, but that didn't stop Avenatti from speaking nearly 15 minutes before his sentence was handed down.

In his remarks, Avenatti repeatedly got choked up. Perhaps finally possessing some self-awareness, Avenatti lamented how he'd "disappointed scores of people and failed in a cataclysmic way."

The man the mainstream media salivated over as a serious contender for President of the United States and which The View's Ana Navarro once compared to the Holy Spirit, will finally get some punishment for his unhinged rants, shady business practices, and absurd allegations against President Trump, Brett Kavanaugh, and others.

Michael Avenatti was just sentenced to four more years in prison for defrauding Stormy Daniels.



This means I must once again remind the internet of the time @ananavarro compared him to the Holy Spirit.

pic.twitter.com/y63JoX4leq — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 2, 2022

It wasn't just a one-off obsession either — basically every mainstream cable news show and outlet featured Avenatti prominently for months in 2019 until Avenatti flew a bit too close to the sun and crashed his career in spectacular fashion.

2019: "Avenatti had 254 cable appearances last year, including 147 on MSNBC and CNN alone in a 10-week period. Bookers fell so madly in love they nearly propelled him into the presidential race, during a time when he was allegedly bilking $1.6 million from a paraplegic." pic.twitter.com/4b2SNLRmtq — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 4, 2022

In addition to his convictions and sentences in the Daniels and Nike cases, the California lawyer still faces retrial in The Golden State on additional claims that he defrauded others out of millions of dollars in his Icarus-like legal career.