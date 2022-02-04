Media Bias

Liberal Media Darling Avenatti Convicted for Stealing $300K from Stormy Daniels

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
 @itsspencerbrown
Posted: Feb 04, 2022 3:40 PM
Liberal Media Darling Avenatti Convicted for Stealing $300K from Stormy Daniels

Source: AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File

Michael Avenatti, once fantasized about as the future President of the United States by CNN, was convicted by a New York jury Friday on both charges he faced related to his business relationship with former porn star Stormy Daniels. 

After deliberating for more than 15 hours, the jury decided Avenatti was guilty for cheating Daniels out of some $300,000 she was owed for a book about President Donald Trump. 

The man Tucker Carlson famous dubbed "Creepy Porn Lawyer" was convicted on one charge of wire fraud — which carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison — and another of aggravated identity theft, a charge that carries a mandatory two-year prison sentence. 

While the conviction is obviously bad news for Avenatti's legal and amateur pundit career — he appeared on virtually every cable news channel and political show between 2016 and 2020 — it's even more egg on the faces of those who took the clown seriously as a person and potential presidential contender.

 

From Ana Navarro comparing Avenatti to the holy spirit on The View to Brian Stelter's blushing admission that Avenatti was a contender in 2020, the liberal media truly beclowned itself by taking Avenatti seriously. 

Our friends over at the Free Beacon put this compilation together a few years back and it's just as damning (and enjoyable) today:

