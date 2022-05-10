Lori Lightfoot Declares 'Call to Arms' Against Supreme Court

Chicago's Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot escalated the left's rhetoric surrounding the stunning leak of a draft opinion dealing with abortion rights Monday night when she issued a literal "call to arms" for members of the "LGBTQ+ community" who she claims "the Supreme Court is coming for" next.

To my friends in the LGBTQ+ community—the Supreme Court is coming for us next. This moment has to be a call to arms. — Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) May 10, 2022

First, as Justice Alito's draft opinion that showed a majority of Supreme Court Justices overturning Roe v. Wade makes clear, no other rights are set to be affected in the event Roe gets struck down. But that didn't stop Lightfoot, like many other radical Democrats, from going all-in on the hyperbole they seem to think will motivate the Democrat base to vote in November's midterms. Initial polls don't back up that assertion, as Leah reported here.

While it's unclear what "arms" Lightfoot expects her "friends" to take up after enacting or continuing some of the nation's strictest anti-Second Amendment laws that have left mostly criminals in Chicago with firearms, the mayor doubled-down on her rhetoric in a second tweet saying she "will not surrender" her rights "without a fight" and called again for "a fight to victory!"

We will not surrender our rights without a fight—a fight to victory! — Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) May 10, 2022

Many pointed out that Lightfoot's rhetoric is ironic, hypocritical, and the sort of thing Democrats usually condemn conservatives for saying.

Guess you’re not anti-gun anymore? — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) May 10, 2022

You hate guns yet here you are calling for people to take up arms against SCOTUS. https://t.co/OJy4z4v7Yh — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 10, 2022

Arms? You might want to find a better metaphor. — Christina Sommers (@CHSommers) May 10, 2022

A "call to arms" against an unelected body full of lifetime appointments?



While she'll claim she meant this peacefully (laughable given the language used) how exactly does one "fight" the Supreme Court without resorting to violence?



She knows exactly how she meant this. https://t.co/1jF5kQrUZO — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 10, 2022

The mainstream media will of course turn a blind eye to Lightfoot's *literal* call to arms or potentially herald her leadership as a model for other Democrats to stand athwart alleged threats to Americans' rights. Residents of Chicago will continue to be terrorized by criminal violence that sees scores of shootings, robberies, and violent attacks each weekend. Lightfoot will continue to condemn police. And there will be little if any accountability for Lightfoot for her fiery rhetoric, the likes of which would get Republicans condemned.