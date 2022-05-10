Abortion

Lori Lightfoot Declares 'Call to Arms' Against Supreme Court

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: May 10, 2022 11:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
Lori Lightfoot Declares 'Call to Arms' Against Supreme Court

Source: AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Chicago's Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot escalated the left's rhetoric surrounding the stunning leak of a draft opinion dealing with abortion rights Monday night when she issued a literal "call to arms" for members of the "LGBTQ+ community" who she claims "the Supreme Court is coming for" next.

First, as Justice Alito's draft opinion that showed a majority of Supreme Court Justices overturning Roe v. Wade makes clear, no other rights are set to be affected in the event Roe gets struck down. But that didn't stop Lightfoot, like many other radical Democrats, from going all-in on the hyperbole they seem to think will motivate the Democrat base to vote in November's midterms. Initial polls don't back up that assertion, as Leah reported here.

While it's unclear what "arms" Lightfoot expects her "friends" to take up after enacting or continuing some of the nation's strictest anti-Second Amendment laws that have left mostly criminals in Chicago with firearms, the mayor doubled-down on her rhetoric in a second tweet saying she "will not surrender" her rights "without a fight" and called again for "a fight to victory!"

Many pointed out that Lightfoot's rhetoric is ironic, hypocritical, and the sort of thing Democrats usually condemn conservatives for saying. 

The mainstream media will of course turn a blind eye to Lightfoot's *literal* call to arms or potentially herald her leadership as a model for other Democrats to stand athwart alleged threats to Americans' rights. Residents of Chicago will continue to be terrorized by criminal violence that sees scores of shootings, robberies, and violent attacks each weekend. Lightfoot will continue to condemn police. And there will be little if any accountability for Lightfoot for her fiery rhetoric, the likes of which would get Republicans condemned.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Defiant Biden Refuses Any Responsibility for Inflation
Spencer Brown
'Chardonnay Antifa Abortion Freakout': Here's Why the Left Is So Worried About Abortion Right Now
Matt Vespa
Watch: McConnell Rips Schumer's Intimidation Tactics, Democrats' Abortion Radicalism
Guy Benson
Where Would New Pandemic Funding Go? One Doctor Explains
Katie Pavlich
New Data Show the Astounding Number of Children Who Have Already Had Covid
VIP
Leah Barkoukis

Sunny Hostin: It's Terrible Justice Alito and Family Had to Flee Their Home BUT...
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular