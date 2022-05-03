J.D. Vance Wins Ohio GOP Senate Primary

Author and venture capitalist J.D. Vance prevailed over challengers Josh Mandel, Matt Dolan, Mike Gibbons, and Jane Timken on Tuesday to win Ohio's GOP Senate primary following a hotly contest campaign.

The Republican candidates' fight to replace retiring GOP Senator Rob Portman drew power players from across the Republican party — most notably former President Donald Trump who endorsed Vance, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) who endorsed Mandel, and Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) who endorsed Gibbons — weigh in with their endorsements. It was a fast and furious race, one that had its share of...messy moments.

Decision Desk HQ projects J.D Vance (@JDVance1) has won the OH GOP Senate Nomination



Race Call At: May 3rd 9:09pm edt



More results here: https://t.co/MOUZI5gypR — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) May 4, 2022

As Guy pointed out earlier on Tuesday as polls across Ohio opened, the contest to choose the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate was not just important as holding the seat is key to the GOP's goal of taking control of the Senate in November — it was also a key test for Donald Trump and his influence in Republican politics.

In the final weeks of the contest — and following Trump's endorsement — Vance more than doubled his support according to a Fox News poll, surging from a third-place 11 percent to a first-place 23 percent between March and April.

The Hillbilly Elegy author will face Democrat primary winner and current U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan in November's general election contest barely six months away.

Decision Desk HQ projects Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) has won the OH Democratic Senate Nomination



Race Call At: May 3rd at 7:54 pm edt



More results here: https://t.co/MOUZI5gypR — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) May 3, 2022

Full GOP and Democrat primary results are below: