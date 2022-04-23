Twitter

Bill Gates Isn't Going to Like What Elon Musk Tweeted About Him

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: Apr 23, 2022 9:45 AM
  Share   Tweet
Bill Gates Isn't Going to Like What Elon Musk Tweeted About Him

Source: AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

In a late Friday night post, Elon Musk opened a new front in his trolling wars against his critics when he tweeted an apparently self-created meme comparing Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and the new "pregnant man" emoji along with some...original commentary.

Oof. It's difficult to unsee a bit of similarity.

Musk followed up his tweet with a subsequent post poking fun at Twitter's censors who are frequently accused of shadow banning users for comments that don't technically break its rules but are problematic to the liberal narrative.

The self-awareness is part of what makes Musk's Twitter trolling so entertaining. He knows exactly what he's doing, does it anyway, and then has a chuckle about it. 

The tweets from Musk come after Bill Gates apparently tried to get his fellow billionaire involved in giving money to fight climate change, according to a text message thread that Musk confirmed as authentic. The conversation included Gates telling Musk that he "would like to discuss philanthropy possibilities" and Musk quipping back with a question about whether Gates still had a "half billion dollar short position against Tesla."

"Sorry to say I haven't closed it out," Gates replied to Musk's question about the stock position. A bit awkward. 

"Sorry, but I cannot take your philanthropy on climate change seriously when you have a massive short position against Tesla, the company doing the most to solve climate change," Musk texted back of his work to make electric vehicles actually palatable — as opposed to the previous Toyota Prius-type cars — and in-demand.

When asked if the screenshots were real, Musk confirmed them but said he wasn't the source of the leak. 

Elon Musk continues to move ahead with plans for his hostile takeover of Twitter, though the social media company's board adopted a poison pill in attempts to dissuade Musk. Clearly, though, those working against Musk are not causing him to lose his sense of humor or love for trolling folks on Twitter.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Milwaukee School District to Keep Mask Mandate ‘Indefinitely’
Rebecca Downs

'I Like Him': Trump Debunks Mainstream Media Narrative About House GOP Leader
Spencer Brown
Twitter Will Prohibit 'Misleading' Ads About Climate Change
Landon Mion
'The Way in Which Wars Start': Randi Weingarten Warns Parental Rights Bills Could Have Severe Consequences
Landon Mion
What is Going on in DC? Man Lights Himself on Fire Outside of SCOTUS
Rebecca Downs
Earth Day Gives Obsessive, Pro-Abortion Advocates an Excuse to Equate Their Favorite Issues
VIP
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular