Does Kamala's Husband Think She Will Be President? Here's His Answer.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, an alleged man of the people, was intercepted on a jaunt through Beverly Hills on Tuesday by TMZ reporters who had some questions about the future of the Biden-Harris administration.

Emhoff, who didn't stop to talk to TMZ, was asked about reports that President Biden told former President Barack Obama he would run for reelection in 2024. Emhoff didn't have an answer, but seems to have grinned slightly as cameras tried to keep up.

TMZ then asked, "Do you think Madam Vice President will be the first female president?" and was met with more — and rather awkward — silence from VP Harris' husband. Not even a non-committal expression of support for his wife, the first female vice president, or a focus-grouped statement of "if she wants to she will be."

SECOND GENTLEMAN: "..." pic.twitter.com/560PVw1m0k — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 20, 2022

As Madeline reported, Biden has been telling an increasing number of people that he intends to run in 2024, including his former boss Barack Obama. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has said Biden intends to run again, and Biden himself said publicly he would feel "fortunate" to run against former President Trump in the next presidential election.

For her part, Vice President Harris has avoiding commenting on her or Biden's plans for 2024 saying "we do not talk about not have we talked about re-election, because we haven’t completed our first year and we’re in the middle of a pandemic," according to an interview with The Wall Street Journal.