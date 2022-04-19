Biden Told Obama He Will Run for Reelection in 2024

President Joe Biden reportedly told former President Barack Obama that he is planning to run for reelection in 2024, two sources familiar with the matter told The Hill.

Earlier this month, Obama appeared at an event with Biden over Obamacare. The Hill noted that the two had lunch together, but it was not revealed if that is when Biden told the former president he plans on running again in 2024.

“‘[Biden] wants to run and he’s clearly letting everyone know,’ said one of the two sources familiar with the conversations between Obama and Biden. The source also said that Biden, despite his faltering approval ratings, remains the most likely Democratic candidate to defeat Trump. This was a key part of Biden’s salesmanship to voters as he sought support for his 2020 bid — and a big reason primary voters rallied to him in South Carolina and Super Tuesday states where he sealed his status as the Democratic front-runner. ‘I believe he thinks he’s the only one who can beat Trump. I don’t think he thinks there’s anyone in the Democratic party who can beat Trump and that’s the biggest factor,’ the source familiar with the Obama-Biden talks said. Biden and Obama had lunch together earlier this month, but it is unclear exactly when the two discussed 2024.”

Late last month, Biden said in remarks in Brussels that he would feel “fortunate” to run against former President Donald Trump again in the 2024 election.

In November, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Air Force One that Biden intends to run for reelection. Weeks later, Vice President Kamala Harris said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that she and Biden have not discussed the 2024 presidential election.

“I’m not going to talk about our conversations, but I will tell you this without ambiguity: We do not talk about not have we talked about re-election, because we haven’t completed our first year and we’re in the middle of a pandemic,” Harris said in the interview with WSJ.”