10 Thought-Provoking Quotes from Kamala Harris

This Women's History Month, liberals have made incredible strides toward "progress" for American women. For example, a biological male won the NCAA women's swimming championship. Yes, the left has truly redefined progress and women's rights this month through a coordinated campaign of marginalization and erasure aimed at women.

This March also capped off a year in which Democrats and their woke activists replaced women and mothers with "birthing people" and "chest feeders." To close out this month dedicated to women — we're still waiting for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to tell us what that means — here are 10 thought-provoking quotes from the first female vice president.

"It is time for us to do what we have been doing and that time is every day."

Does Kamala Harris remind you more of Selina Meyer or George Constanza? pic.twitter.com/pDRmAFUt34 — X Strategies LLC (@XStrategiesLLC) January 13, 2022

"I am here, standing here on the northern flank, on the eastern flank, talking about what we have in terms of the eastern flank."

KAMALA HARRIS: "I am here, standing here on the northern flank, on the eastern flank, talking about what we have in terms of the eastern flank and our NATO allies, and what is at stake at this very moment, what is at stake this very moment are some of the guiding principles..." pic.twitter.com/QOsMKRTRsQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 10, 2022

"Ukraine is a country in Europe. It exists next to another country called Russia. Russia is a bigger country. Russia is a powerful country. Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine. So basically, that's wrong."

Thank you, Kamala Harris, for so eloquently explaining the conflict in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/myaMXpJXxV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 1, 2022

"We have the ability to see what can be, unburdened by what has been, and then to make the possible actually happen."

KAMALA: "We have the ability to see what can be, unburdened by what has been. And then to make the possible actually happen." pic.twitter.com/npI1uVzg7J — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 7, 2022

"We are announcing today also that we will assist Jamaica in COVID recovery by assisting in terms of the recovery efforts in Jamaica that have been essential to I believe what is necessary to strengthen not only the issue of public health but also of the economy."

KAMALA HARRIS: "For Jamaica, one of the issues that has been presented as an issue that is economic in the way its impact has been the pandemic...we will assist Jamaica in Covid recovery by assisting in terms of the recovery efforts in Jamaica that have been essential." pic.twitter.com/fmPJFTbKQ6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 31, 2022

"I have a motto: I drink- I eat and drink 'no' for breakfast."

Kamala Harris: "I have a motto: 'I drink. I eat and I drink 'no' for breakfast. [awkward laugh] Don't hear it."pic.twitter.com/MEpP0qzFHZ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 22, 2021

"Do not come. Do not come."

KAMALA HARRIS: "Do not come. The United States will continue to enforce our laws and secure our border...We, as one of our priorities, will discourage illegal migration, and I believe if you come to our border you will be turned back." pic.twitter.com/X36qllvVom — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 7, 2021

"Talking about the significance of the passage of time, right, the significance of the passage of time, so when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time."

Kamala Harris really wants to convey that she understands the significance of the passage of time. pic.twitter.com/16hpuqFcwt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 21, 2022

"This virus, it has no eyes, and yet it knows exactly how we see each other and how we treat each other."

Kamala Harris, accepting the Democratic nomination for vice president, passed on an important message about equality. pic.twitter.com/ZhlHB9ctj9 — Brut America (@brutamerica) August 20, 2020

"And I haven't been to Europe."