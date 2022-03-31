kamala harris

10 Thought-Provoking Quotes from Kamala Harris

Spencer Brown
 @itsspencerbrown
Posted: Mar 31, 2022 12:30 PM
Source: Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP

This Women's History Month, liberals have made incredible strides toward "progress" for American women. For example, a biological male won the NCAA women's swimming championship. Yes, the left has truly redefined progress and women's rights this month through a coordinated campaign of marginalization and erasure aimed at women.

This March also capped off a year in which Democrats and their woke activists replaced women and mothers with "birthing people" and "chest feeders." To close out this month dedicated to women — we're still waiting for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to tell us what that means — here are 10 thought-provoking quotes from the first female vice president.

"It is time for us to do what we have been doing and that time is every day."

"I am here, standing here on the northern flank, on the eastern flank, talking about what we have in terms of the eastern flank."

"Ukraine is a country in Europe. It exists next to another country called Russia. Russia is a bigger country. Russia is a powerful country. Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine. So basically, that's wrong."

"We have the ability to see what can be, unburdened by what has been, and then to make the possible actually happen."

"We are announcing today also that we will assist Jamaica in COVID recovery by assisting in terms of the recovery efforts in Jamaica that have been essential to I believe what is necessary to strengthen not only the issue of public health but also of the economy."

"I have a motto: I drink- I eat and drink 'no' for breakfast."

"Do not come. Do not come."

"Talking about the significance of the passage of time, right, the significance of the passage of time, so when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time."

"This virus, it has no eyes, and yet it knows exactly how we see each other and how we treat each other."

"And I haven't been to Europe."

