Open-Borders Biden Moves Ahead With Fence Around His Delaware Beach House

President Biden has done virtually everything in his power to prevent a secure border between the United States and Mexico. He took action to halt construction of a physical border wall, his administration has enacted lenient policies that allow illegal immigrants to stay in the United States without penalty, and his open-border policies mean border agents are spending more time processing the illegal immigrants they are able to capture leaving the border unguarded against even more nefarious illegal crossings.

But in another case of Democrats following the "security for me but not for thee" mantra, it seems President and First Lady Biden are pressing ahead with plans to put a fence around their house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Not just some little white picket fence either — a significant fence. Like one so substantial that the Bidens have to seek a variance from the county in order to get permission to build it.

According to Land Use Application 12668 posted to the Sussex County website, "Jill Biden seeks variances from the maximum fence height requirement for proposed fences" around the Bidens' home "located on the east side of Far View Road within the North Shores Subdivision."

The variances requested by Jill Biden, as listed in the hearing docket, include Section 115-185 of the Sussex County Zoning Code which reads, in part:

Any fence or wall for residential use, not more than 3 1/2 feet in height, may project into or enclose any required front or side yard to a depth from the street line equal to the required depth of the front yard. Any fence, hedge or wall for residential use may project into or enclose other required yards, provided that such fences, hedges and walls do not exceed a height of seven feet. This height limit does not apply to fences or walls used for commercial, industrial or agricultural uses, screening or tennis courts.

But, as The Cape Gazette reported, "the Bidens are looking to build a 4-foot-tall stone wall along the front of the house" and "a 10-foot-tall fence with stone columns along the sides and a 10-foot-tall aluminum fence along the rear of the house." Hence the need for variances from the county.

Back in September, Julio reported that the Department of Homeland Security had awarded a $456,548 contract to purchase and install security fencing at the same address for which the Bidens now seek the variances. The fencing was initially slated to be finished by December 31st, but the plans have apparently been delayed.

So while Biden continues to undermine America's border security, he's busy seeking an exemption to zoning laws in order to build a physical barrier around his home near the beach in Delaware. Because of course. Just as Democrats issue calls for law abiding citizens to be stripped of their right to keep and bear arms while enjoying the protection of armed guards or demand Americans give up reliable and cheap energy sources while flying around in private jets, so too is Joe Biden saying border walls aren't necessary to secure the homeland but a fence is needed to keep his own home safe.