Biden Stopped Border Wall Construction But Will Get a New 'Security Fence' Around Delaware Home

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Oct 25, 2021 10:20 AM
Source: Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

President Joe Biden's home in Delaware is getting an upgrade thanks to the Department of Homeland Security spending nearly half a million dollars on "security fencing" in the aftermath of his administration halting wall construction along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The New York Post reports DHS awarded the contract for the fencing in September to be built around Biden's "Summer White House":

"In September, the department awarded a contract of $456,548 to Turnstone Holdings LLC for “PURCHASE AND INSTALLATION OF SECURITY FENCING AT 32 FARVIEW, REHOBOTH DELAWARE,” according to USAspending.gov, an online database tracking federal government spending. 

"The contract started Sept. 21 and is expected to end Dec. 31. Construction of the fence is expected to end by that date. 

The DHS is listed as the main awarding and funding office of the contract while the US Secret Service is listed as the subagency."

While the security of any president is important, it is hard to square Biden's rhetoric about the effectiveness of walls to now accepting a wall of sorts to his summer home. During the 2020 campaign, Biden promised to not build "another foot" of the border wall.

The stopping of the border wall construction along the southern border has led to gaps where illegal immigrants and drug smugglers have an easier time entering the United States. Due to Border Patrol agents being overwhelmed with people willingly turning themselves in, the gaps in the wall are often left unguarded.

