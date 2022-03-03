Federal Grand Jury Hits Former Illinois House Speaker with 22-Count Indictment

Joining the ranks of Illinois Democrats who've found themselves engulfed in scandals, former Speaker of the Illinois House Michael Madigan was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday for more than 20 counts of racketeering, bribery, and other illegal activities during his time in office through which he became one of the most powerful people in Illinois.

///BREAKING/// Former House Speaker Michael Madigan, for years the most powerful politician in the state, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on racketeering charges. Details to come. pic.twitter.com/kcB2ZKVqdS — Jason Meisner (@jmetr22b) March 2, 2022

Chicago's ABC7 reported the details of the indictment, and it alleges that Madigan — the longest-serving state house speaker in U.S. history — and an aide ran a massive operation that accumulated power and influence through schemes that were allegedly used to reward allies and maintained through extortion:

The alleged scheme stretches from Chicago to Springfield and connects politicians, lobbyists, business and utility executives and Madigan's law firm. Prosecutors allege Madigan, 79, led a criminal enterprise meant to enhance Madigan's political power and financial well-being while also generating income for his allies and associates for nearly a decade. Madigan's close friend Michael McClain is named as a co-defendant, and prosecutors allege he carried out criminal activities at Madigan's behest. The indictment accuses Madigan and McClain and other members of the conspiracy of unlawfully soliciting benefits from businesses and other private entities, and accuses Madigan of engaging in multiple schemes to benefit from private legal work unlawfully steered to his law firm. Madigan and McClain are charged with racketeering conspiracy and individual counts of using interstate facilities in aid of bribery, and wire fraud, prosecutors said. Madigan is additionally charged with attempted extortion.

Madigan, in a statement, insisted that he "was never involved in any criminal activity" and claimed that the indictment is just the government "attempting to criminalize a routine constituent service: job recommendations."

But the feds' indictment alleges that much more than "routine" work for constituents was being undertaken by Madigan and his aide (via ABC7):

As part of the scheme, prosecutors allege that Madigan and his conspirators used "coded language in their discussions" and attempted to "reduce law enforcement's ability to intercept their communications" by meeting in person or using third-party cell phones to communicate. Prosecutors say Madigan was often referred to by ComEd officials as "our Friend," or "a Friend of ours" rather than using his name, in an effort to conceal the scheme. McClain's job was to "shield Madigan" from the enterprise's criminal activity, as well, according to the indictment. In the indictment, prosecutors allege that ComEd officials arranged jobs for Madigan's political allies where they "performed little or no work" in exchange for Madigan's influence in passing legislation favorable to the utility or defeating legislation that would harm its business. As part of the conspiracy, prosecutors say internships with ComEd were set aside for people associated with Madigan's home ward, the 13th Ward on the Southwest Side of Chicago. They alleged that McClain identified candidates for the internships and some didn't meet the minimum academic requirements for the position. In the indictment, prosecutors also allege a scheme former Chicago Alderman Danny Solis called a "quid pro quo" where a company seeking approval for an apartment complex's zoning change would provide work to Madigan's law firm. Prosecutors say Madigan told Solis later privately "not to use the phrase quid pro quo" and suggested a false pretext for Solis to connect the company with Madigan's firm for tax services. Danny Solis' attorney, Lisa Noller, told ABC7 "we have no comment at this time." Some of the alleged conduct made public was already known as part of previous corruption investigations, but in the indictment, additional schemes emerge. According to prosecutors, Madigan sought to appoint a retiring Chicago alderman to a paid state board position in exchange for business steered to his private law firm.

While Madigan is hardly the first powerful Illinois Democrat to face federal charges, it reveals again the danger of power that corrupts and absolute power that corrupts absolutely.