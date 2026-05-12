The Missouri Supreme Court Just Solidified a Republican Redistricting Victory

The Missouri Supreme Court has upheld the state’s redrawn congressional map that created an additional safely-Republican district ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

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The Missouri Supreme Court has upheld the new 7R-1D congressional map, which will be used in the 2026 midterms.



Rep. Emanuel Cleaver's Democratic-leaning Kansas City district has been dismantled and replaced with a Republican-leaning seat.



MO-05 RVI

Before: 🔵 D +12

After: 🔴 R… pic.twitter.com/3sVTBuBw8c — VoteHub (@VoteHub) May 12, 2026

🚨 The Missouri Supreme Court has upheld the new Republican-drawn congressional map. pic.twitter.com/tLHFDF8jYu — SCOTUS Wire (@scotus_wire) May 12, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: The Missouri Supreme Court has just UPHELD the state’s 2026 redistricting map, solidifying an R+1 gain and 7R-1D map



GREAT! Now South Carolina RINOs must stop playing games and pass more maps 🔥



We MUST not let up, it could hand Dems the House pic.twitter.com/mg888vDdkI — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 12, 2026

Today’s rulings are a complete victory for Missouri and for the people’s elected representatives. The Missouri Supreme Court has upheld the Missouri FIRST Map and has ruled that the map did not violate constitutional compactness requirements. Additionally, the Court affirmed that… pic.twitter.com/8asrcO3awr — Attorney General Catherine L. Hanaway (@AGCHanaway) May 12, 2026

The court found that the new map did not violate Missouri’s constitutional compactness requirements and that petitions for a referendum on the issue could not freeze the implementation of approved state laws.

“Thanks to the hard work of our legal team, the Missouri FIRST Map stands, the rule of law is vindicated, and Missouri voters can have confidence that their legislature’s work has been upheld. Democracy wins,” Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hananway said in a statement on social media.

Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt of Missouri praised the decision, calling it a “big win.” Governor Mike Kenhoe issued a similar statement.

Big win.



The Missouri First Map keeps racking up court wins.



The Missouri Supreme Court upheld the plain meaning of the Missouri Constitution and refused to let a referendum petition automatically suspend the state’s duly enacted congressional map. https://t.co/wboBanokJr — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) May 12, 2026

Today's Missouri Supreme Court rulings are a HUGE victory for voters.



Missourians are more alike than we are different, and our Missouri values—rooted in common sense, hard work, and personal responsibility— are stronger and far more aligned across both sides of the aisle than… — Governor Mike Kehoe (@GovMikeKehoe) May 12, 2026

This ruling solidifies yet another electoral gain for Republicans as the midterm elections inch nearer.

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