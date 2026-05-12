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The Missouri Supreme Court Just Solidified a Republican Redistricting Victory

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 12, 2026 6:30 PM
The Missouri Supreme Court Just Solidified a Republican Redistricting Victory
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The Missouri Supreme Court has upheld the state’s redrawn congressional map that created an additional safely-Republican district ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

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The court found that the new map did not violate Missouri’s constitutional compactness requirements and that petitions for a referendum on the issue could not freeze the implementation of approved state laws.

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2026 ELECTIONS MISSOURI REDISTRICTING REPUBLICAN PARTY SUPREME COURT

“Thanks to the hard work of our legal team, the Missouri FIRST Map stands, the rule of law is vindicated, and Missouri voters can have confidence that their legislature’s work has been upheld. Democracy wins,” Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hananway said in a statement on social media.

Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt of Missouri praised the decision, calling it a “big win.” Governor Mike Kenhoe issued a similar statement.

This ruling solidifies yet another electoral gain for Republicans as the midterm elections inch nearer.

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