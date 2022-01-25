Red States Beat Blue States in Lowering Unemployment, Recovering Jobs

The latest state employment data for December 2021 from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released on Tuesday tells a familiar story of America's recovery from the Wuhan coronavirus and ongoing work by state leaders to overcome challenges created by the Biden administration at the federal level.

Once again, states led by Republican governors and/or state legislatures are faring better than states run by Democrats. Not a shocking result given Democrats' lockdowns, extension of enhanced unemployment benefits, and general mismanagement of human and natural resources.

Of the states regaining jobs lost over the course of the pandemic, 16 of the top 20 are led by a Republican governor and 18 of the top 20 have legislatures controlled by Republicans. The top nine states for job growth in the last month of 2021 — Utah, Idaho, Texas, Arizona, Montana, Georgia, Arkansas, Tennessee, Florida — are all led by Republicans. Of those leading states, Utah, Idaho, Texas, and Arizona have now recovered and created more jobs than they had when COVID first hit.

NEW: 16 of the top 20 states with the lowest unemployment rates are led by Republican governors pic.twitter.com/rBY88evCg9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 25, 2022

Overall, 24 states helmed by GOP officials have recovered more than 75 percent of the jobs lost during the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic. On the whole, Democrat-led states have only regained an average of 75 percent of their jobs lost to COVID mayhem while Republican-led states have on average regained 87 percent of previously lost jobs.

When it comes to overall unemployment, the ten states with the lowest rate of unemployed residents are all led by Republicans. Democrat-led states overall have an average unemployment rate of 4.9 percent while GOP-led states have an average unemployment late of just 3.4 percent. In December 2021, twelve states notched a record low unemployment rate — ten of them have GOP governors and all twelve have legislatures controlled by Republican majorities.

Data like this explains the continuously growing number of Americans who have chosen to vote with their feet by moving from Democrat-run states to GOP-run areas in search of better economic opportunity. The trend of migration from blue states to red states has increased so much that U-Haul ran out of trucks at its California locations due to so many people leaving the Golden State for safer and more economically feasible places. Of the ten hottest real estate markets in the United States, eight are in Republican-led states.

U-Haul: “California is 50th and Illinois 49th on the list for the second consecutive year, indicating those states once again witnessed the largest net losses of one-way @UHaul trucks. Texas reclaims the No. 1 growth state status it held from 2016-18.” https://t.co/fNsfNNbAnu — Ajit Pai (@AjitPai) January 20, 2022

It's apparently still a mystery to Democrats why states with lower taxes, fewer regulations, and more incentives for residents to work or start a business are doing better economically. If they understand that fewer mandates and less restrictive laws mean a better living situation for residents and continue to implement their flawed policies anyway, well then they're just being shoddy leaders.