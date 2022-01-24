Ukraine Condemns Biden Admin's Evacuation of Diplomats

The government of Ukraine is none-too-pleased with President Biden's recent actions in apparent preparation of a Russian invasion, going so far as to publicly condemn his administration's latest decision.

As Katie and Rebecca reported over the weekend, the Biden administration has been scrambling to address the escalating aggression Russia is directing at Ukraine, seeking both to avoid an Afghan airlift-size disaster that endangers American citizens and innocent bystanders while trying to make the United States look like a leader in the region.

But after the State Department started pulling U.S. diplomats and their families from Kyiv, Ukraine is criticizing the United States' handling of the situation.

The Department of State made the decision to authorize departure from Mission Ukraine out of an abundance of caution due to?continued Russian efforts to destabilize the country and undermine the security of Ukrainian citizens and others visiting or residing in Ukraine. — U.S. Embassy Kyiv (@USEmbassyKyiv) January 24, 2022

"While respecting the right of foreign nations to decide on safety and security of their diplomatic missions, we consider that this step by the U.S. is premature and stems from excessive caution," reads a statement posted by Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. "There were no radical changes in the security situation lately: the threat of new waves of Russian aggression remains present since 2014, and Russia’s build-up of the military capacity along Ukraine’s borders started last April."

In addition, Ukraine responded to the U.S. State Department's travel warning saying "We urge to keep calm regarding the recommendations for the U.S. citizens to register their travel plans on the State Department website." The State Department recently updated its guidance for Americans in or planning trips to Ukraine to "Level 4: Do Not Travel" citing "the increased threats of Russian military action and COVID-19."

State Department updated its travel advisory for Ukraine to "do not travel due to the increased threats of Russian military action." pic.twitter.com/BLu8tmeaME — Cristina Maza (@CrisLeeMaza) January 23, 2022

Ukraine also added in its response to U.S. guidance that "The Russian Federation is currently taking active efforts to destabilize the situation in Ukraine" and warned that "A large amount of misinformation, manipulation and fakes are spreading in Ukrainian and international media in order to cause panic among Ukrainians and foreigners, intimidate business and undermine the economic and financial stability of our state. In this situation, it is important to soberly assess the risks and stay calm," Ukraine's Foreign Ministry added.

Meanwhile, as Leah reported here, European Union nations have not followed the United States' lead in withdrawing diplomats and their families from Ukraine.