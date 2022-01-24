'Major Embarrassment for Biden': EU Takes Different Approach to Withdrawing Diplomats' Families

But the European Union is taking a different approach, according to bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

Q. The fact that the Americans asked the families of the diplomats to leave Ukraine soon, does it mean that the war is very close?

Well, Secretary Blinken will explain us the reasons of this announcement. We are not going to do the same thing, because we do not know any specific reasons. But Secretary Blinken will inform us and I do not think we have to dramatise. As far as the negotiations are going on - and they are going on - I do not think that we have to leave Ukraine. But maybe Secretary Blinken has more information that he will share with us.

Q. The European Union personnel and their families will stay in Ukraine for now?

There is no decision about that now. Unless Secretary Blinken gives us information that justifies a move, it is not.