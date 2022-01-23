After Disaster in Afghanistan, Biden Considers Plan to Send U.S. Troops to Defend Ukraine

In a last ditch effort to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine, President Joe Biden is considering a plan to send thousands of U.S. troops to the region.

FOX confirms that President Biden was presented options at Camp David and is now weighing sending 3,000-5,000 US troops to Eastern Europe (Romania) and Baltics as part of a broader NATO effort to bolster support to the NATO Allies who border Russia and Ukraine given the tensions. — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) January 24, 2022

Biden is currently at Camp David and will return to the White House Monday morning.

The news about the potential deployment of U.S. troops comes shortly after the State Department advised Americans to stay out of Ukraine and to leave the country immediately. U.S. diplomats and their families are being told to depart and emergency personnel are also being advised to depart.

BREAKING: State Department orders families of U.S. embassy personnel in Ukraine to begin evacuating the country as soon as Monday: U.S. officials — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) January 22, 2022

On a phone call with reporters Sunday, State Department officials warned Americans will be left behind if they don't get out now.

“Given that the President has said military action by Russia could come at any time. The U.S. government will not be in a position to evacuate U.S. citizens. So U.S. citizens, currently present in Ukraine should plan accordingly,” an official said.

During a briefing with reporters on Friday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the administration's plans to ensure Americans aren't abandoned behind enemy lines.