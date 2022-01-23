Russia

After Disaster in Afghanistan, Biden Considers Plan to Send U.S. Troops to Defend Ukraine

Posted: Jan 23, 2022 9:10 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

In a last ditch effort to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine, President Joe Biden is considering a plan to send thousands of U.S. troops to the region. 

Biden is currently at Camp David and will return to the White House Monday morning.

The news about the potential deployment of U.S. troops comes shortly after the State Department advised Americans to stay out of Ukraine and to leave the country immediately. U.S. diplomats and their families are being told to depart and emergency personnel are also being advised to depart.

On a phone call with reporters Sunday, State Department officials warned Americans will be left behind if they don't get out now. 

“Given that the President has said military action by Russia could come at any time. The U.S. government will not be in a position to evacuate U.S. citizens. So U.S. citizens, currently present in Ukraine should plan accordingly,” an official said. 

During a briefing with reporters on Friday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the administration's plans to ensure Americans aren't abandoned behind enemy lines. 

