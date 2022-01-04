Joe Biden Says There's 'Reason to Be Hopeful in 2020'...in 2022

If it's a day that ends in "y," it's almost guaranteed to be a day that President Biden makes a gaffe during public remarks. Sure enough, the new year has not brought any relief to Biden as he apparently forgot what year it is during an event with members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team focused on the Omicron variant.

Nothing inspires confidence from the president who promised he would "shut down the virus" as the United States sets a global record of more than one million new Wuhan coronavirus cases like Biden —at least momentarily — thinking he's living two years in the past.

Watch for yourself:

“There’s a lot of reason to be hopeful in 2020.”



- Joe Biden, 01/04/2022 pic.twitter.com/zCNM9a6nfU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 4, 2022

Well yikes. If he had said "2021," that would be a bit more understandable as we're just four days into the new year. But it hasn't been 2020 for a few hundred days. A timespan in which Biden handed Afghanistan to the Taliban, watched inflation hit generational if not all-time highs, and stood by while the supply chain fell apart and COVID ran rampant.

So it's 2022, but the president said it's 2020, and sadly it's unsurprising that he's mixing up his words and thoughts and everything else. I mean, barely more than one week ago he agreed with the phrase "Let's go Brandon."

Biden's remarks, like many these days, were delivered from the fake White House set in the auditorium next door to the White House. The one with the fake windows that aim to show a nice scene outside the president's house, but have, at least once, been changed to show shipping containers and transport ships... the latter of which have definitely not been visible outside the White House since the Washington City Canal was covered up in the late 19th century and turned into what is now known as Constitution Avenue.

Like his phony White House set and its fictional views, President Biden is starting the new year as little more than an illusion of a president capable of governing well, addressing crises, or being able to express his agenda — or the year in which he's living — clearly.

It's not just Biden with the cringe-worthy moments in public, it's more or less a symptom of working in the Biden administration at this point. So, since Biden apparently doesn't remember the last year or more, let's take a look back at the lowlights of the Biden administration's 2021, as compiled by our team: