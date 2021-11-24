Democrats Keep Mocking Inflation Pain Ahead of Most Expensive Thanksgiving Ever

The White House has spent the last several months taking jabs at the plight of Americans living under Biden's inflationary pressure while doing little to nothing aimed at addressing inflation or the country's broken supply chain.

First it was Biden Chief of Staff Ron Klain's Twitter antics reinforcing the idea that economic problems in America are nothing but "high class problems." Then it was Press Secretary Jen Psaki's mocking sympathy for the "tragedy" of the treadmill delayed by supply chain issues. And even this week Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm responded to a question about what the Biden administration would do to lower to high gas prices with "Ha ha ha, that is hilarious."

Through the multiple economic crises the Biden administration has either created or failed to respond to, Democrats have not done much to make a convincing case that they care for everyday Americans. If you thought things might change for Thanksgiving week, you were wrong.

In the final days before the holiday, Democrats continued to make light of the higher prices hitting Americans' wallets and choices they have to make when it comes to filling their Thanksgiving table by incorrectly conflating rising prices for goods with a shortage of goods.

At the same time Americans are being smacked with higher grocery bills, Democrats are poking fun because "look at all those turkeys!" It's not the same thing, and, for what it's worth, there have been issues with turkey supplies in some states at some grocery chains. As Townhall covered this week, Winn-Dixie's roughly 500 stores across the southeast have limited customers to one turkey per person.

But Democrats, again, don't care. They're here to laugh on Twitter and pat each other on the back for a dunk on the struggles of the American people even though they really don't know what they're talking about.

But this doesn’t line up with Republican talking points. I don’t get it. https://t.co/lM2qNIJ5V9 — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) November 22, 2021

Again, do liberals think butterball turkeys and milk are being imported from overseas?



The supply chain crisis and the inflation crisis are two different Biden/Democrat driven problems.



They’re either conflating because they don’t get it or because they hope you don’t. pic.twitter.com/EWrU9E1XMw — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 22, 2021

It's an absurd point for Democrats to try to make, but unsurprising nonetheless. They'll talk about anything — accuracy be damned — if it takes the heat off of the real issue and allows them to take pot shots at conservatives.

Turkey prices are up everywhere — saying there’s no problem because the supply is normal is about as tone-deaf as it gets. https://t.co/v7Gz4AhBzd — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 22, 2021

As Whitlock pointed out, the prices are the problem, and they're the reason this Thanksgiving will be the most expensive ever. As Townhall previously covered, the American Farm Bureau Federation's annual Thanksgiving dinner survey found that "virtually every part" of Americans' Thanksgiving is more expensive this year under Biden — 14 percent more expensive. And that's a point Republicans are keen to emphasize as a real-world cost of Biden's policies.

In a new Thanksgiving feast-themed video previewed exclusively by Townhall, the Republican National Committee is putting a spotlight on the inflation wrought by President Biden's economic policies by ticking off the price increases on Thanksgiving staples and everyday items that Americans want to buy for their families even after this week's holiday.

"As Americans struggle to afford Thanksgiving dinner because of skyrocketing prices on everything, Biden and Democrats’ added insult to injury and voted to pass trillions in reckless spending that would only increase prices and taxes," noted RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Wednesday, pointing out that Democrats' disdain for the plight of Americans extends beyond Twitter dunks to pursuing more policies that will do more harm to the economy.

Spices up 4.9 percent, rolls up 4.8 percent, crackers up 7.5 percent, coffee up 4.7 percent, poultry up 7.5 percent, cake and canned vegetables both up 6.6 percent, the video shows. The RNC's argument: Americans shouldn't have to empty their wallet to fill their plate - but in Biden's America, they do.

As Landon covered earlier, some in Biden's mainstream media fan club have suggested Americans who are unable to afford the inflated cost of a full Thanksgiving feast should simply not buy a Turkey. How helpful.