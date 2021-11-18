Here's How Much More Thanksgiving Dinner Will Cost You This Year

The American Farm Bureau Federation's annual cost estimate for Americans' Thanksgiving dinner was announced Thursday and, like pretty much everything else in Biden's America, it's more expensive this year — 14 percent more expensive.

This year’s classic Thanksgiving feast for 10 will run you $53.31—less than $6.00 per person, according to Farm Bureau’s 36th annual #ThanksgivingSurvey. This is up 14% from last year’s average of $46.90. More on this year's Thanksgiving dinner cost ?? https://t.co/AOybfJTZv1 pic.twitter.com/Dz4zcgvO2B — American Farm Bureau (@FarmBureau) November 18, 2021

The 36th annual survey concluded that the average Thanksgiving feast for 10 will set Americans back $53.31, up more than six dollars from last year's $46.90.

"The shopping list for Farm Bureau’s informal survey includes turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls with butter, peas, cranberries, a veggie tray, pumpkin pie with whipped cream, and coffee and milk, all in quantities sufficient to serve a family of 10 with plenty for leftovers," explained a release accompanying this year's data.

According to Farm Bureau's survey, "The centerpiece on most Thanksgiving tables – the turkey – costs more than last year, at $23.99 for a 16-pound bird" which is "roughly $1.50 per pound, up 24% from last year."

Veronica Nigh, a senior economist at the American Farm Bureau Federation, said "several factors contributed to the increase in average cost of this year’s Thanksgiving dinner" including "dramatic disruptions to the U.S. economy and supply chains over the last 20 months" as well as "inflationary pressure throughout the economy."

All but one part of Thanksgiving dinner — cubed stuffing — increased in price since last year according to Farm Bureau's survey results based on more than 200 individual surveys in all 50 states plus Puerto Rico:

–16-pound turkey: $23.99 or approximately $1.50 per pound (up 24%)

–2 frozen pie crusts: $2.91 (up 20%)

–30-ounce can of pumpkin pie mix: $3.64 (up 7%)

–Half pint of whipping cream: $1.78 (up 2%)

–1 dozen dinner rolls: $3.05 (up 15%)

–12-ounce bag of fresh cranberries: $2.98 (up 11%)

–1 gallon of whole milk: $3.30 (up 7%)

–1 pound of frozen peas: $1.54 (up 6%)

–3 pounds of sweet potatoes: $3.56 (up 4%)

–1-pound veggie tray (carrots & celery): 82 cents (up 12%)

–Misc. ingredients to prepare the meal: $3.45 (up 12%)

–14-ounce bag of cubed stuffing mix: $2.29 (down 19%)

Totaled up, Thanksgiving 2021 is the most expensive since 1986 when the Farm Bureau started its annual survey. The White House has, so far, not released a graphic like the one it did ahead of Independence Day in which the Biden administration bragged about Americans saving 16 cents on the cost of a 4th of July BBQ.